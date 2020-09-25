Always trying to find ways to better himself, Justus Verge can’t help but wish he could take some bogies and unforced errors back.
But the Gallatin junior and two-time state champion also remembers, once he does make a mistake, he can’t erase it. He has to move on.
He pointed to when he shot a double bogie on Thursday. He carded a birdie on the next hole.
“Golf is not a game of perfect,” Verge said with a laugh. “You don’t hit a perfect shot all the time.”
Collectively, the Raptors experienced the same dilemma. At times, they didn’t shoot as well as they wanted. And they responded swiftly.
Gallatin shot 285 at Yegen Golf Club on Thursday and 305 at Lake Hills Golf Course on Friday in Billings, taking home the Eastern AA Divisional team trophy. Verge totaled a seven-under 67-69—136 to win individually.
And on the girls side, the Bozeman Hawks remained undefeated this season and secured the Eastern AA Divisional title with 316-333—649. Bozeman’s Sami Yates led the way, winning in the individual standings with 75-74—149.
“Our team played really solid,” Yates said. “We just made really smart shots.”
Verge possessed just a one-stroke advantage over Great Falls CMR’s Eli Groshelle entering the second day of the tournament. But Verge pulled away as he was three-under par on Day 2.
Verge was happy with the focus of his entire team. His twin brother, Jordan Verge, shot 72-72—144 to take third. Gallatin’s Ramey Lloyd (73-82—155) and Stevie Voigt (73-82—155) tied for sixth. Gavin Klein tied for 19th with 86-83—169.
Accordingly, the Raptors concluded with a 30-stroke advantage on runner-up Billings Senior.
“It’s always a team effort. It’s not just the Verges ever,” Gallatin head coach Matt Clark said. “The one thing I was impressed with from all of our kids is we didn’t play our best, we didn’t play perfect, but I’ll tell you what, they showed a ton of resilience.”
For the Hawks girls, Yates noted how her team’s points of emphasis during practice factored into their performances this week.
They played safe, like hitting irons off the tee box or hitting lower shots into the wind, when needed. And they chose their moments to be aggressive when necessary, too.
Bozeman was also fueled by Cooper Knarr, who finished runner-up to Yates in the overall standings. By shooting 75-78—153, she was just four strokes behind.
By excelling as much as they did, Yates and Knarr motivated each other.
“They’ve been battling each other all year. They’ve just been great again today,” Hawks head coach Ryan Nelson said. "They bring out the best in each other, and I think they enjoy the competition as well.”
Nelson said the Hawks thrived in part because of how many up-and-down pars they pulled off. To him, that illustrated how well his team approached the week mentally.
Bozeman’s Franchi Ceartin shot 84-87—171 to tie for 12th, Sara Priebe was 16th with 82-95—177 and Elly Atkins was 19th with 91-94—185.
“They played together as a team as they always do,” Nelson said. “They played good, smart golf.”
The Gallatin girls were eight strokes away from qualifying for state. Their 339-370—709 fifth-place showing was just behind Billings Skyview’s 701.
But four Raptors still qualified for state. Halle Vandersloot led Gallatin by shooting 80-84—164, tying for seventh. Addiley Lloyd made the top 10, carding 83-86—169 as she was ninth.
“I am super impressed with Halle and Addiley and how they’ve come along and how they’ve matured,” Clark said. “They’re the rock on the girls side. They’re consistent. They have the most experience. They set a great example for the others with less experience. We’re lucky to have them.”
The Belgrade boys shot 334-348—682, while Bozeman (331-352—683) was just a stroke behind. The Panthers girls (426-439—865) were seventh in their team standings.
Jacob Brandon led the Hawks boys with 81-77—158, tying for 10th, while Nate Pailthorpe was 15th with 82-82—164. Anthony Madison paced the Belgrade boys by tying for 12th with 78-81—159.
While three Bozeman boys are still going to state next week, Nelson said the squad dealt with “a rough two days.”
“I’m sure they’re disappointed,” he said, “but that’s just the way golf goes sometimes.”
Nelson said Bozeman’s next practices, with the Class AA meet being next week, won’t be too intense. The four-time defending champion Hawks, Yates said, already know the finer details they need to work on to prepare.
“I’m really proud of us for winning (divisionals) as a team,” Yates said. “And it just gives us a lot of good motivation going into next week.”
