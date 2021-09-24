Gallatin's Jordan Verge wins Eastern AA golf title By George Geise 406mtsports.com Sep 24, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Gallatin’s Jordan Verge tees off during the Belgrade Invite on Aug. 31 at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GREAT FALLS – Jordan Verge may be the best golfer who’s never won an individual Class AA state championship, but based on his play Friday at the Eastern AA tournament the Gallatin senior may very well be the player to beat next week at the state meet in Bozeman.Verge blistered the 6,400-yard Eagle Falls course with a 7-under-par 64 – believed to be the lowest score ever posted there by a high school player – on his way to a 134 total and a six-stroke victory. In second place – for a change – was twin brother Justus Verge, a two-time state champion who shot 68 on Friday after an opening 72.The Raptors easily won the team trophy with a 36-hole total of 568, which was 46 strokes better than Billings Senior. Billings Skyview was third at 628, followed by Bozeman at 662. The top four teams advance to the state meet next Thursday and Friday at Cottonwood Golf Course in Bozeman.All five Raptors finished in the top 10. Tye Boone of Billings Skyview was third at 146 and Eli Groshelle of Great Falls CMR tied for fourth at 146 along with Ramey Lloyd of Gallatin and first-round leader Reece Mayala of Billings Senior. In the girls division, Bella Johnson of West took the individual medal with rounds of 78-81 for 159, one stroke better than Lauren Mayala of Senior, who fired 77 on Friday for the lone sub-80 round of the day. West was the team champion at 675 as the best four Golden Bear scorers finished at 176 or below.Senior was second at 690, followed by Bozeman at 697 and Gallatin at 707. All four qualify for state.The top 10 boys and girls who didn’t play for the top four teams also qualify for the state AA tournament. This is the third year the state’s largest schools have used a divisional format to whittle down the field at the state meet. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Great Falls Jordan Verge Sport Golf Meet State Aa Bozeman Tournament Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets