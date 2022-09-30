Gallatin senior Addiley Lloyd shot a 3-over-par 75 on Friday at Green Meadow Country Club in Helena and finished tied for second overall among girls at the Class AA state meet.
She finished with a two-day total of 155 following an 80 on Thursday, eight strokes behind champion Bella Johnson of Billings West. Kenzie Walsh of Billings Senior also had 155 (76-79).
Fellow senior Zoie Ceartin finished tied for 14th (93-89—182), joining Lloyd with all-state honors as the Raptors girls placed third overall as a team.
“Addiley was clutch,” Raptors head coach Matt Clark said. “She might have been down seven or eight shots and made all of that up on the back nine to finish tied for second. Super pumped for her. What a great way to finish her career.”
On the boys side, senior Gavin Klein placed fourth overall (73-73—146) as the Raptors finished sixth as a team.
“I know (Klein) had aspirations to do better than that, but he played really well for two days,” Clark said. “I couldn’t be prouder. I think he finished birdie (and) par on his last two holes to solidify that fourth place, so he was pretty clutch himself.”
Addison Bleile (21st, 96-93—189) and Kiah Holmes-Morrisey (tied 27th, 99-97—196) completed the Raptors’ scoring on the girls side. Wrigley Loucks (101-102—203) tied for 36th.
Finn Chumbler (tied 36th, 85-83—168), Eli Huskey (tied 43rd, 87-86—173) and Scott Voigt (47th, 84-91—175) also scored for Gallatin’s boys. Toby Dinges placed 48th (93-85—178).
Save for Lloyd, Ceartin, Klein and Huskey, Gallatin returns all of its golfers for next year.
“Next year is pretty promising,” Klein said. “Everybody is super excited to get after it again. Hopefully it’s something we can build on.”
The mindset is similar at Bozeman, whose girls placed fourth overall while the boys placed fifth.
Freshman Cooper Bourret led the Hawks by placing ninth overall (76-77—153) and earning all-state honors. Nate Pailthorpe, the team’s only senior, tied for 19th (83-78—161). In addition to Bourret, Bozeman will return Spencer Wilkinson (tied 16th, 82-77—159), Logan Lynch (tied 21st, 85-77—162) and David Bickerstaff (tied 45th, 89-85—174) next year.
“They came in (Thursday), seemed a little tight on the range. I think they put quite a bit of pressure on themselves and just weren’t able to relax,” Hawks head coach Ryan Nelson said. “I think they were pressing and thinking they could maybe win state on day one. They fought back today, played relaxed like they’ve been playing all year and finished just out of reach from second and third. I know they’re disappointed, but I think they’re proud of how they played today. Overall they had a great season.”
For Bozeman’s girls, freshman Kira Connell placed 11th to earn all-state honors. She had rounds of 85 and 91 for a score of 176.
“She came out strong … I think she lost a little confidence in her driver (recently), and she kind of figured it out this last week before the tournament,” Nelson said. “It was just more consistent, and being confident out there made all the difference for her.”
Olivia Yochim, the only senior on the girls team, tied for 16th (93-92—185).
“She didn’t have the tournament she wanted, but she had a great senior year overall — top five at divisional,” Nelson said.
Sara Zowada (tied 22nd, 101-89—190) and Ava Couture (tied 31st, 95-103—198) completed Bozeman’s scoring. Annika Swandal tied for 53rd (126-121—247).
“Fourth (place) is a good spot for the girls for the future,” Nelson said.
Johnson from West had rounds of 73 and 74 to earn her state title, though Senior eclipsed West for the girls team championship.
Butte’s Jack Prigge won a one-hole playoff against Kalispell Glacier’s Tyler Avery to win the boys individual title with a score of 142. Joe McGreevey of Helena Capital placed third, one stroke back at 143. His Bruins team won the boys championship, fighting off Glacier, Butte and Billings Skyview in the rest of the top four.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.