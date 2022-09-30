Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Gallatin senior Addiley Lloyd shot a 3-over-par 75 on Friday at Green Meadow Country Club in Helena and finished tied for second overall among girls at the Class AA state meet.

She finished with a two-day total of 155 following an 80 on Thursday, eight strokes behind champion Bella Johnson of Billings West. Kenzie Walsh of Billings Senior also had 155 (76-79).

Fellow senior Zoie Ceartin finished tied for 14th (93-89—182), joining Lloyd with all-state honors as the Raptors girls placed third overall as a team.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Recommended for you