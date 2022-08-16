Gallatin senior Gavin Klein opened the season this week with rounds of 66 and 69 on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, helping him to a first-place finish at the Great Falls Invite.
After Monday’s play at Meadow Lark Country Club and Tuesday’s competition at Eagle Falls Golf Club, Klein’s two-day score of 135 was enough to beat out Kalispell Glacier’s Tyler Avery by two strokes. Avery shot a 69 Monday and a 68 Tuesday.
Klein’s strong showing led a Raptors boys team that placed seventh overall with a team score of 648 for the two days.
Bozeman’s boys placed fourth with a combined score of 637.
Hawks senior Nate Pailthorpe finished tied for seventh with a 147 (74-73). Sophomore David Bickerstaff followed with a 162 (82-80). Cooper Bourret shot rounds of 83 and 80 for a 163, and Logan Lynch shot 82 and 83. Spencer Wilkinson shot rounds of 87 and 85 for a 172.
Klein was joined by Finn Chumbler’s 167 (78-89), Eli Huskey’s 171 (86-85) and Cobe Sacry’s 175 (89-86). Scott Voigt shot 95 and 89 for a 184.
On the girls side, Gallatin placed third overall with a team score of 701, an effort aided by senior Addiley Lloyd’s third-place finish after shooting 162 over the two rounds.
Lloyd shot an 80 on Monday and an 82 on Tuesday. She won a scorecard tiebreaker over Kenzie Walsh of Billings Senior after finishing with the same score. Bella Johnson of Billings West earned medalist honors after shooting 151 (75-76), and Chloe Tanner of Glacier was second (79-80—159).
Gallatin’s Zoie Ceartin had a two-day total of 168 (87-81), Addison Bleile finished with 182 (92-90) and Wrigley Loucks completed the scoring at 189 (97-92). Kiah Holmes-Morrissey finished at 198 (100-98).
Bozeman’s girls team finished in sixth place with a team score of 790. Olivia Yochim led the Hawks with rounds of 91 and 94 (185), while Kira Connell was next at 96 and 93 (189). Ava Couture shot 97 and 108 (205), and Hope Johnson completed the scoring with rounds of 110 and 104 (214). Sara Zowada finished at 217 (112-105).
Glacier’s boys won with a score of 608, followed closely by Helena Capital’s 610. West won on the girls side with 665, and Senior was in second with 685.
Belgrade’s girls placed eighth with 842. Leila Mamangun (106-101) and Nataly Durham (95-112) each shot 207. Jordan Whitaker shot 105 and 109 (214), Whitney Maierle 114 and 111 (225) and Teagan McMahon shot 125 and 101 (226).
Belgrade’s boys placed 12th overall with a score of 704. Jacob Maroney led the way with rounds of 86 and 79 (165). Justin Garcia (92-83—175), Connor Kelley (92-88—180) and Dawson Clingingsmith (89-96—185) completed the Panthers’ scoring. Landon Morin finished at 196 (101-95).
