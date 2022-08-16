Let the news come to you

Gallatin senior Gavin Klein opened the season this week with rounds of 66 and 69 on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, helping him to a first-place finish at the Great Falls Invite.

After Monday’s play at Meadow Lark Country Club and Tuesday’s competition at Eagle Falls Golf Club, Klein’s two-day score of 135 was enough to beat out Kalispell Glacier’s Tyler Avery by two strokes. Avery shot a 69 Monday and a 68 Tuesday.

Klein’s strong showing led a Raptors boys team that placed seventh overall with a team score of 648 for the two days.

