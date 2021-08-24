Gallatin's boys golf first, Bozeman's girls second at Billings Invitational By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Aug 24, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Bozeman’s Sara Priebe lines up her shot during last season’s Bozeman Invitational on Sept. 17 at Valley View Golf Club. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Gallatin boys claimed the top four individual spots at the Billings Invitational, which wrapped up Tuesday after two days of play.Justus Verge earned medalist honors for the second consecutive meet to open the season. He carded 68 on Monday at Yegen Golf Club and 72 on Tuesday at Lake Hills Golf Club for a two-day score of 140. His brother Jordan Verge (67-75) and teammate Ramey Lloyd (69-73) tied for second with scores of 142. Stevie Voigt (74-72) was next at 146.Their collective score of 570 paced the boys field by 60 strokes over Laurel, securing a second team win in a row after also winning in Great Falls last week. Gavin Klein (77-79) shot 156 over the two days and placed in a tie for 11th. “I don’t know what else to say about the guys,” Raptors head coach Matt Clark said. “They continue to impress me week after week. They have all worked so hard over the last year and are hungry to get even better.”Bozeman’s girls team placed second overall thanks to a trio of top-10 individual finishes. Billings West won on the girls side with a team score of 636. Bozeman was next at 686, and Gallatin was third at 691. “Overall a very good two days,” Hawks head coach Ryan Nelson said of the girls team. “They struggled at times with putting but were still able to have a pretty good day. They played very well yesterday.”Bella Johnson of Billings West shot 70 and 66 to finish at 136 for the meet. Gallatin’s Addiley Lloyd was 13 shots back at 149 after rounds of 72 and 77. Sara Priebe led the Hawks with a fourth-place showing after shooting 159 (75-84).Ella Torsleff (79-89) of Gallatin and Elly Atkins (83-85) of Bozeman tied for seventh with scores of 168. Bozeman’s team score was rounded out by Averi Bertram’s 171 (80-91) and Ava Couture’s 188 (90-98). Zoie Ceartin (87-88—175) and Addison Bleile (96-103—199) completed the scoring for Gallatin.“Addiley’s golf game is really solid right now,” Clark said. “She played a number of top tournaments over the summer, and she is tournament ready. Ella Torsleff did the same thing, and she has steadily gained experience over the last year.”Bozeman’s boys placed fifth in the 14-team field with a team score of 656. Spencer Wilkinson (75-82—157) and Nate Pailthorpe (76-86—162) tied for 15th and 19th, respectively. Lucas Rose (81-87—168) and Luke Raynovich (84-87—171) completed Bozeman’s scoring. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Gallatin Sport Golf Team Scoring Ella Torsleff Justus Verge Boys Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets