Gallatin's boys, Bozeman's girls looking for repeat success as golf season opens By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Aug 14, 2021 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Gallatin’s Justus Verge competes at the Eastern AA Divisional in September in Billings. CASEY PAGE / 406mtsports.com Buy Now Bozeman's Elly Atkins competes during last season's Bozeman Invitational on Sept. 17. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Once Gallatin High opened last fall, the split of Bozeman High’s golfing talent fell along some interesting boundary lines.The Hawks girls team continued its run of dominance and ended up claiming a fifth consecutive Class AA state championship. Meanwhile, Gallatin’s boys — fresh off of two state titles while competing for Bozeman — found similar success in the first year of representing the Raptors, ending the year with a second-place finish at state.Heading into the 2021 season — which begins with both schools competing on Monday and Tuesday in Great Falls — the top five boys golfers from Gallatin are returning and should be expected to contend again for the state championship. “We finished runner-up, and it left a sour taste in our guys’ mouths for the last 10 months,” said Raptors head coach Matt Clark, the former head coach at Bozeman. “The amount of commitment and drive I’ve seen this offseason has been unbelievable, so we’ve got some pretty high expectations coming into this year.”Leading that group are senior identical twin brothers Jordan and Justus Verge, who placed second and third, respectively, at the state meet last season. During their freshman and sophomore years, Justus won medalist honors at state with Jordan in second place.Clark described the brothers as “high character” and said they’ve both competed well in several invite-only national tournaments this summer.“They’re two of the hardest workers I’ve ever been around,” he said. “It’s a good lesson: You get out of it what you put into it, and they work their butts off all year round.”Gallatin’s top five is rounded out by senior Stevie Voigt, who was seventh at state last year, along with classmate Ramey Lloyd and junior Gavin Klein, who both finished in the top 20.As a means of illustrating the group’s depth, Clark described a Junior Golf Tour event this summer that saw Klein, last season’s No. 5 golfer, outduel all of his teammates to win at Valley View Golf Club.“They all have unbelievable talent,” Clark said. “It’s a once in a lifetime group to coach. It’s a pretty special group, so it’ll be a fun year.”For Bozeman’s girls, second-year head coach Ryan Nelson said the chances of a sixth straight championship will depend on a somewhat new cast of golfers.Gone are Sami Yates, Cooper Knarr and Franchi Ceartin — who finished first, second and tied for fifth, respectively, at state last season — and stepping into their leadership roles are seniors Sara Priebe and Elly Atkins, who both finished in the top 20. Joining them with increased responsibilities are senior Averi Bertram, who has some varsity experience, and junior Olivia Yochim. Nelson said there are several other girls in contention for the fifth spot for Monday’s opener.Though Bozeman’s group will feature some new faces, Nelson is optimistic about their chances.“They want to keep that tradition of winning going,” he said. “I think they’re pretty mentally sharp. I don’t think they’re going to fold under any sort of pressure.” The prospect of winning another title is a strong motivator, Nelson added.“We have a chance to be up there when it’s all said and done,” he said. “A couple of our seniors were talking about how they don’t want to be the ones to stop that (streak). They’re hungry for it, but it won’t be easy, that’s for sure.”Bozeman’s boys team has less clarity.Junior Nate Pailthorpe and senior Dylan Couture are likely returners from last year’s team, but Nelson said there is a lot of uncertainty regarding the group as a whole. He said senior Luke Raynovich could be in the mix.“It’s kind of up in the air. I wouldn’t say there’s any front runners per se,” Nelson said. “We’re just looking for a top five who can consistently shoot what they’re capable of.”Gallatin’s girls team will look to build off of the strong finish it had at state. Though the Raptors didn’t qualify as a team, four individuals qualified and collectively shot a better score than half of the teams that did qualify.“We felt good about that, especially with a relatively inexperienced group,” Clark said.Gone from that group is Halle Vandersloot, who tied for fifth with Bozeman’s Ceartin and has since moved to Texas. But returning are junior Addiley Lloyd (Ramey’s brother), junior Zoie Ceartin (Franchi’s sister), senior Ella Torsleff and junior Cassidy Levert. Gallatin’s newest addition is freshman Addison Bleile, whose older sister Hayden also golfed for the Hawks when Clark was the coach there.Clark said the older members of that bunch have played well in summer tournaments, including Lloyd’s tie for fifth place at the Montana Women’s State Amateur in July in Great Falls. Her three-round score of 232 (77-80-75) tied her with Bozeman’s Yates.“Sami’s a phenomenal player, so that’s a pretty phenomenal thing for Addiley to accomplish,” Clark said.He added that Torsleff has also posted several impressively low scores this summer, something that should bode well for the season.“We’re excited for what she’s going to bring to the team this year,” Clark said.Clark continued that the group as a whole has a lot of energy and willingness to work hard. He hopes to see that pay off with another leap in progress.“The new girls that jumped into our program, I couldn’t be more proud of,” he said. “They worked super hard, and we made huge strides last year.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Matt Clark Gallatin Sport Golf Team Ryan Nelson Golfer Championship Sami Yates Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets