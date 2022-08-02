Addiley Lloyd, a rising senior at Gallatin High, was among the age group winners at the First Security Bank Junior Golf Tour event at Cottonwood Hills Golf Course on Monday.
Lloyd shot an 80 to place first in the girls 14-17 age group. She was followed by Olivia Yochim (85), who will be a Bozeman High senior this year, and Zoie Ceartin (87), who is also entering her senior year at Gallatin.
In the boys 16-17 group, Aubrey Kelley, a rising sophomore at Park High School in Livingston, took first place with a 74. He narrowly beat Bozeman High’s Logan Lynch (75) and Cooper Bourret (76) for the top spot.
The boys 14-15 field was paced by William Conat, who won a scorecard playoff over Colin Field after both players shot a 75. JacK McKee was third (86).
Sawyer Gentry won the boys 12-13 group with a 40. He was followed by Holt Dee (41) and Reece Chapman (42). Anna Lende (44) won the girls 12-13 competition. Kina Ellingson (53) was next, and Harlow Vancleeve (62) was third.
Stuart Gentry (66), Jordan Clark (80) and Reed Mistretta (87) earned the top three spots in the boys 10-11 standings. Maddi Moltich shot an 81 to earn first in the girls 10-11 field. Daniella Bryant took second by winning a scorecard playoff against Moxie McGovern after they shot identical 87s.
Ethan Hardan (35), Levi Smith (37) and Tom Hoffman Jr. (39) took the top three spots in the boys 7-9 range. Tyler Davison (41), Harper Gentry (44) and Kennidee Green (54) were at the top of the girls 7-9 field.
