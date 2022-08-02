Belgrade Invite High School Golf (copy)
Gallatin’s Addiley Lloyd tees off during the Belgrade Invite on Aug. 31, 2021, at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Addiley Lloyd, a rising senior at Gallatin High, was among the age group winners at the First Security Bank Junior Golf Tour event at Cottonwood Hills Golf Course on Monday.

Lloyd shot an 80 to place first in the girls 14-17 age group. She was followed by Olivia Yochim (85), who will be a Bozeman High senior this year, and Zoie Ceartin (87), who is also entering her senior year at Gallatin.

In the boys 16-17 group, Aubrey Kelley, a rising sophomore at Park High School in Livingston, took first place with a 74. He narrowly beat Bozeman High’s Logan Lynch (75) and Cooper Bourret (76) for the top spot.

