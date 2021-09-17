Gallatin siblings Ramey and Addiley Lloyd finish at the top of Bozeman Invitational By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Sep 17, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Buy Now Gallatin's Addiley Lloyd tees off on the 16th hole of the Bozeman Invitational on Friday at Bridger Creek Golf Course. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Buy Now Bozeman's Elly Atkins tees off on the 16th hole during the Bozeman Invitational on Friday at Bridger Creek Golf Course. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Buy Now Bozeman's Olivia Yochim tees off on the 16th hole of the Bozeman Invitational on Friday at Bridger Creek Golf Course. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Buy Now Belgrade's Bella Anderson putts on the 16th green during the Bozeman Invitational on Friday at Bridger Creek Golf Course. The chipping practice that takes place in the Lloyd family yard is paying off.Gallatin junior Addiley Lloyd struggles to think of times when her older brother Ramey is not golfing or working on his game around the house. She said he will practice his chipping on the lawn, and the whole family takes turns on a golf simulator in the living room.The brother and sister also happen to be members of Valley View Golf Club and Bridger Creek Golf Course. That familiarity was valuable this week as Ramey took first place at the Bozeman Invitational with a 5-under-par 136 spanning Thursday and Friday at those two courses. Addiley was close to the top too. She shot 152 and tied for first with Butte’s Kodie Hoagland, but Addiley took second officially because Hoagland’s second-day score (76) beat Lloyd’s (78) by two strokes. Nonetheless, it was a successful outing for the Gallatin siblings.“He works very hard,” Addiley said of her brother. “He’s been playing for a very long time. It’s just a part of him, I guess. He’s always been playing it seems like.”Addiley said her 74 on Thursday at Valley View was the best round she’s ever had there. She had a few late bogeys on Friday that cost her first place outright. Her 152 was still her second-lowest score of the season, and she placed in the top two for the fourth time.“I’m proud of her. She’s done really well this season,” Ramey said of his sister. “She might not have had every round she’s wanted, but she’s played really well and she’s got another year next year.”Before talk can fully turn to next year, though, finishing this season remains the priority.Gallatin’s boys won for the fifth consecutive invitational by posting a team score of 562, 51 strokes ahead of Billings Senior in second place.With the divisional tournament next week in Great Falls, the Raptors proved their might by having four individuals place in the top five. Justus Verge followed Ramey Lloyd with a 2-under-par 139 (70-69), Jordan Verge was third at 141 (71-70) and Stevie Voigt ws fifth (74-72, 146). Butte’s Jack Prigge (72-72, 144) took fourth.“It’s a real pleasure to be part of this team,” Ramey Lloyd said. “It’s really fun to be as competitive with everyone else as I am with my teammates.”With the state tournament two weeks away, it’s important for them all to be at the top of their game. “We’ll practice a lot and try to get that razor-sharp edge we need,” he said, “and then just play our best and see what happens.”Billings West took the girls title with a score of 665. Gallatin followed at 690, three shots ahead of Billings Senior. Bozeman was fourth at 705. It was the first time this season the Raptors girls beat the Hawks.Ramey Lloyd shot under par both days, posting 69 at Valley View and 67 at Bridger Creek. He said his longtime knowledge of the courses paid off.“Chipping and putting is really important here, especially on the front nine,” he said. “And also knowing where to miss it. Some of the greens on the front nine have big slopes that if you miss it in the wrong spot you won’t be able to get it close. Knowing where to be was helpful.”Addiley felt the same way. But instead of holding off teammates, she was fighting for the top against Hoagland, Bella Johnson of Billings West, Kenzie Walsh of Billings Senior and Elly Atkins of Bozeman. All shot 159 or under, making the race for first a tight one.Addiley was in a Friday group with Johnson (80-76, 156), Hoagland and Atkins (79-80, 159), who placed third, first and fifth, respectively. Walsh (82-75, 157) placed fourth.“We’re all very competitive, but it’s all fun because we’re all friends,” Addiley said.Atkins, who took fifth, was also pleased to play well on courses where she has memberships. She said the neck-and-neck nature of the girls competition means there is little margin for error.“It’s definitely really good competition. Every team has a really good, consistent player,” she said. “You just have to keep a good mindset. Even if you have a bad hole, you have to not think about it and start over and just play your next shot.”Ella Torsleff (80-80, 160), Addison Bleile (93-92, 185) and Zoie Ceartin (104-89, 193) completed Gallatin’s scoring. Following Atkins for Bozeman were Sara Priebe (85-93, 178), Olivia Yochim (89-91, 180) and Averi Bertram (97-91, 188).Bozeman’s boys placed fourth with a team score of 642. Logan Lynch led that effort with rounds of 86 and 70 for a score of 156. He was backed up by Nate Pailthorpe (81-79, 160), David Bickerstaff (82-79, 161) and Dylan Couture (83-84, 167).Belgrade’s boys (team score of 676) placed seventh among the seven teams. Anthony Madison shot 155 (78-77) to lead the Panthers’ contingent. Jacob Maroney followed at 160 (79-81). Belgrade’s girls placed fifth (835) and were led by Bella Anderson’s 198 (100-98) and Jordan Whitaker’s 209 (109-100). 