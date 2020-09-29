Playing in his first high school tournament, Ramey Lloyd felt like he didn’t know what he was doing. He was on edge.
That’s what he went through in his first high school event, too. Years later, he’s considerably more comfortable. He knows how to play to his potential under pressure.
It all just comes with more competition.
“Experience helps so much. It’s so important,” Lloyd said. “If you’ve done something before, you know what to expect and how to complete your goal.”
After the Eastern AA Divisionals, Lloyd wasn’t proud of how he played, even though Gallatin ran away with a divisional crown. He knows he can do better.
That confidence is a product of experience. Lloyd, as well as Jordan and Justus Verge, have won state championships with Bozeman. Now they have a chance to do that at a new high school.
The Raptors and Hawks will compete in the Class AA meet in Missoula beginning Thursday and finishing Friday. After securing the divisional title, the Gallatin boys have a shot at winning the first state championship for the school in any sport.
But Lloyd, and the rest of the Raptors, know they won’t excel if they’re carried away by the potential of achievements. First, they need to compete.
“I think we all think it would be really cool to accomplish that,” LLoyd said, “but we’ve got to focus on the next shot, the next hole and stay in the present. We can’t get ahead of ourselves.”
Last week, the Raptors won the Eastern AA Divisional title with a 30-stroke advantage over the runner-up. Justus Verge, a two-time defending individual state champion, shot below par on both days to top the divisional standings as well.
Gallatin has also won meets throughout the season. Raptors head coach Matt Clark loves his team’s consistency, especially knowing how fleeting it can be in golf.
He believes his team can continue playing at a high level if they prepare the right way.
“We’ll try to do the right drills,” Clark said, “and work on our process and do all the little things we preach and hopefully that translates into consistent play.”
Still, after his boys team won last week, Clark didn’t want to talk much about the state meet. To him, remaining focused on the moment is critical.
His players echoed that sentiment.
“To be honest, I haven’t really even thought about it a lot,” Justus Verge said of winning Gallatin’s first state title.
“We’re not even really talking about it. We know we play golf one shot at a time. … I feel like we’ve done a good job of getting prepared for it, but now we’ve just got to work hard this week, and whatever happens at state happens and just accept it.”
Jordan Verge, who was third last week, expressed how concerned he is about other teams, including those from Missoula which will be familiar with the course. A level of uncertainty also looms because teams from the east haven’t played head-to-head with teams from the west.
While Jordan Verge was satisfied with his team’s victory last week, he also noted how they need to improve in a short amount of time if they want to win.
“You can’t really get out of the zone,” he said. “You just have to keep level-headed.”
To prepare, Lloyd said his teammates will practice as they always have before state meets. They’ll fine-tune minute aspects of their games, like honing in on the direction of their shots off the tee to gear up for narrow fairways.
Justus Verge hopes this focus will lead to a result he’s familiar with.
“This is why we practice hard all winter and all summer, to get ready for moments like (state),” he said. “We’re just going to do our best and see what happens.”
