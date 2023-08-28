The Gallatin and Bozeman volleyball teams began their seasons Saturday with a pair of wins against Missoula Big Sky and Missoula Hellgate.
The Raptors started by beating Big Sky 25-22, 25-16, 25-11 before also sweeping Hellgate 25-6, 25-15, 25-10.
Against the Eagles, Addie Swanson and Avery Moen each had five service aces. Gallatin had 12 total. Karsen Breeding and Cadence Lundgren led the Raptors with 16 and 10 kills, respectively. Lundgren added four blocks, and Breeding had three.
Swanson had 32 assists, and Taylor Speake collected 13 digs.
Against the Knights, Lundgren had 10 kills, Breeding had nine and Emma Hardman tallied seven. Hardman and Lundgren each posted three blocks. Lundgren had four aces and Breeding had three. Swanson had 27 assists, and Speake again had 13 digs.
Bozeman’s season started with a 25-12, 25-13, 25-21 win against Sentinel.
Morgan Jones had five service aces, while Bria Isley and Sofia Kimmel each had two. Jones and Emily Burke each had 12 digs, and Kimmel had 11. Nula Anderson led with eight kills, and Burke and Jones each followed with six. Lauren Fox led the team with 30 assists, and Kimmel had three. Isley, Anderson, Fox and Jones each also had two blocks.
The Hawks later added a sweep of Big Sky by set scores of 25-13, 25-12, 25-21.
Isley had 14 kills while Burke had 12 and Jones and Anderson each had nine. Isley also contributed 3.5 blocks, and Keegan Gibbons added 1.5 blocks of her own. Fox had 38 assists, and Kimmel had three. Kimmel led with 10 digs while Isley (nine) and Fox (six) backed her up. Six different players each had one ace.
Bozeman and Gallatin will next compete on Saturday at the Class AA Invite in Great Falls.
