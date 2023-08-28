Let the news come to you

The Gallatin and Bozeman volleyball teams began their seasons Saturday with a pair of wins against Missoula Big Sky and Missoula Hellgate.

The Raptors started by beating Big Sky 25-22, 25-16, 25-11 before also sweeping Hellgate 25-6, 25-15, 25-10.

Against the Eagles, Addie Swanson and Avery Moen each had five service aces. Gallatin had 12 total. Karsen Breeding and Cadence Lundgren led the Raptors with 16 and 10 kills, respectively. Lundgren added four blocks, and Breeding had three.


