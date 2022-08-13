Let the news come to you

Gallatin’s boys golf team put together among the most dominant campaigns in state history last year by winning every regular season event en route to the school’s first Class AA championship.

Four members of that group have graduated, however, which puts a repeat bid in the hands of senior returner Gavin Klein and four varsity newcomers.

Klein tied for 12th at state last year as part of a team that saw all five members earn all-state honors by finishing in the top 15. The Raptors are charged with having to replace state medalist Jordan Verge and his twin brother and state runner-up Justus Verge along with Ramey Lloyd (tied for seventh) and Stevie Voigt (tied for 14th).

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

