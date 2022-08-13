Gallatin’s boys golf team put together among the most dominant campaigns in state history last year by winning every regular season event en route to the school’s first Class AA championship.
Four members of that group have graduated, however, which puts a repeat bid in the hands of senior returner Gavin Klein and four varsity newcomers.
Klein tied for 12th at state last year as part of a team that saw all five members earn all-state honors by finishing in the top 15. The Raptors are charged with having to replace state medalist Jordan Verge and his twin brother and state runner-up Justus Verge along with Ramey Lloyd (tied for seventh) and Stevie Voigt (tied for 14th).
Replicating the results from last year is not the objective, but Raptors head coach Matt Clark believes it’s a talented group that should compete nonetheless.
“Over the last three, four years (going back to seasons at Bozeman High), we’ve had some very familiar names and it’s been really tough to crack the lineup,” Clark said. “Now with the Verges and the Voigts and the Lloyds moving on, it presents a great opportunity for some of these other really good players to get their chance.”
The season starts for all AA teams on Monday in Great Falls.
Klein was the youngest of the Raptors last year, but he easily could have been a No. 1 on most other teams. Klein’s summer has been highlighted by some strong showings in Junior Golf Tour events and rounds of 71 and 74 on the first two days of the Montana Men’s State Amateur tournament.
“Gavin has worked his butt off. He’s played at a high level all summer,” Clark said, adding that Klein shot 65 at Riverside Country Club and 67 at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club over the two days of tryouts on Thursday and Friday. “He’s playing so well, and he’s got a lot of confidence.”
Joining Klein on varsity will be fellow senior Eli Huskey, sophomore Finn Chumbler, junior Scott Voigt (Stevie’s younger brother) and freshman Cobe Sacry. Sophomore Toby Dinges will start out on JV but could challenge for varsity opportunities.
With Huskey, Clark noted the player had cut down 50 strokes since his freshman year at Bozeman High
“Eli has always had really good talent,” he said. “He has improved so much from last year to this year. He’s worked his butt off.”
Gallatin’s girls placed fourth at state last year, just two strokes out of third place (Bozeman) and six strokes back of second place (Billings Senior). Returning from that group are senior Addiley Lloyd (Ramey’s sister who tied for eighth at state), senior Zoie Ceartin and sophomore Addison Bleile. Sophomore Wrigley Loucks played with the varsity at state and returns this year, and Kiah Holmes-Morrissey, a JV player last year, joins the varsity as a sophomore.
Clark has high hopes for Lloyd’s season.
“She’s the total package. She can drive it well, she’s got a great iron game, a good short game,” Clark said. “I don’t want to put any crazy expectations on her, but what I see in her, I mean, she’s one of the top players in the state.”
He added that Ceartin has “improved a ton” and he’s proud of the steps Loucks and Holmes-Morrissey have made to earn varsity spots.
Though several members of both Gallatin teams will be experiencing varsity competition for the first time, Clark said he is trying to keep things simple.
“We want to get better each day,” he said. “We want to treat it like another round of golf. We’re very process-oriented. We’re keeping things in perspective and not making things bigger than they are.”
Hawks boys, girls seek consistency
Bozeman head coach Ryan Nelson is excited for the possibilities for the Hawks boys team this season as it enters with what he considers an impressive amount of depth.
“We have seven, eight guys who are all somewhat similar golfers in terms of what they can do out there,” Nelson said.
Leading that group is freshman Cooper Bourret, who had a strong summer of competition that included a win in his age group at the Gallatin Valley Junior Championship at Bridger Creek Golf Course, where he shot a 72 and 74 in consecutive rounds in late July.
“Cooper’s a talented kid. He loves golf and puts a lot of time into it,” Nelson said. “He’s not afraid of the moment. He wants it. He’s kind of fiery. He’s going to be there for us all year.”
Bozeman’s next four players — senior Nate Pailthorpe, junior Spencer Wilkinson, junior Logan Lynch and sophomore David Bickerstaff — all have varying levels of varsity experience. Nelson is optimistic that the competition he saw to earn a varsity spot carries over into the regular season.
“We’ve got some young talent. We have a couple seniors, but for the most part we’re pretty young and they’re talented kids,” Nelson said. “I think we can make some noise. I can tell they’ve been golfing a lot over the summer.”
Nelson expects freshman Reid Wilkinson (Spencer’s brother) and senior James Broderick to also challenge for varsity playing time during the season.
Thinking of his boys group as a whole, Nelson is confident the skills are there. He expects the real growth to happen in course management.
“They all hit it well enough. It’s just a matter of making good decisions out there and being able to chip and putt,” he said.
There is a possibility the lineup sees some shuffling as the season continues.
“I venture to say we’ll have a consistent three, but you never know,” Nelson said. “We could have a different lineup each week until we figure it out.”
On Bozeman’s girls side, Olivia Yochim, a senior who missed all-state honors by one stroke last season, figures to be in the top spot. The Hawks girls placed third at state last year and lost the contributions of Elly Atkins (tied for fifth), Sara Priebe (14th) and Averi Bertram going into this year.
Yochim competed well over the summer, placing second behind Gallatin’s Lloyd in their age group at a Junior Golf Tour event held at Cottonwood Hills and placing second in her age group at the Gallatin Valley Junior Championship at Bridger Creek. Over two days of tryouts, she shot a 76 at Cottonwood Hills and an 81 at Valley View Golf Club.
“She’s had a really good two days,” Nelson said.
Kira Connell, a freshman, will be Bozeman’s No. 2 to start. She shot a 75 at Cottonwood Hills during tryouts. She won her age group at the Gallatin Valley Junior Championship last month.
“She’s going to be really good,” Nelson said.
Ava Couture shot a 187 over two days at state last season, just nine strokes back from an all-state spot. She is now a junior.
Sophomores Arianna Vaughn and Hope Johnson will round out the varsity to start, though neither has played at that level before.
“We’ll have to have some girls who were on JV last year hopefully step up,” Nelson said. “The only way they can get better is to compete and work in practice.”
As there will be some learning to be done on the fly, Nelson hopes to keep goals for the season at an attainable level.
“Try to improve, try to stay positive. Things won’t always go your way out there,” he said. “Just try to improve each day and hopefully that reflects in our scores.”
