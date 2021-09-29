top story Gallatin boys golf looks to cap dominant season with state championship By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Sep 29, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Gallatin High School golfers Gavin Klein, left, and Jordan Verge hit balls at the driving range during practice at Riverside Country Club on Sept. 21. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Somewhere along the way, all it took was six strokes.Gallatin’s boys led for part of the second day during last season’s state meet at Missoula Country Club, but they were passed by eventual champion Missoula Sentinel.A dominant regular season — during which the Raptors had won all tournaments except for one — was undone by six strokes. The Spartans finished with a two-day score of 602, Gallatin at 608. The Raptors’ varsity group from last year returned in 2021 and pieced together an even more dominant regular season in which they won all tournaments and left little doubt about the best team in this part of Montana.With the Class AA meet scheduled for Thursday and Friday at Bozeman’s Cottonwood Hills Golf Club, the Raptors vividly remember the pain of being so close to a state championship in the school’s first year.Golf is a game in which it is unwise to look too far ahead. Gallatin’s players don’t speak in absolutes or get ahead of themselves. But some are driven by memories of having won as members of Bozeman’s team in 2018 and 2019. And some are motivated by the narrow margin of 2020.“I haven’t forgotten about last year. I don’t think the team has either,” said Gallatin senior Justus Verge, the individual champion his freshman and sophomore years and the third-place finisher last season. “When you’re used to winning and then you lose it, I definitely haven’t forgotten about that one yet.” Buy Now Clockwise from upper left: Gallatin High School varsity golfers Justus Verge, Ramey Lloyd, Jordan Verge, Stevie Voigt and Gavin Klein pause for a portrait during practice at Riverside Country Club on Sept. 21. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Verge, who has a two-day low score of 133 this year, earned medalist honors at each regular season tournament this year except for one — the last one, when teammate Ramey Lloyd beat him by two strokes.It’s not common for a team’s third, fourth or fifth golfers to be able to beat a school’s No. 1. Gallatin’s depth, though, is also far from common.In addition to holding off opponents, Verge received plenty of competition from his four other varsity teammates: fellow seniors Lloyd, Stevie Voigt, his twin brother Jordan Verge and junior Gavin Klein.Lloyd and the Verge brothers were all-state finishers during their freshman and sophomore years during Bozeman’s title runs. Voigt was on varsity as a sophomore but sometimes had trouble cracking the rotation. As a junior, he was more consistent and placed seventh at state. Klein joined the varsity as a sophomore last year and finished just outside the top 20 at state.Raptors head coach Matt Clark, the former coach at Bozeman, said he is fortunate to coach such a special group.“It’s reassuring knowing the probability is you’re going to have four pretty solid scores,” he said. “For a couple of them to absolutely tank is a pretty unique situation. They put in so much work, they’re so consistent and really they feed off of one another.”Last weekend at the divisional tournament in Great Falls, Jordan Verge won the individual title by defeating his brother by six strokes. The Raptors were the best in the team standings by carding 568, which was 46 strokes better than runner-up Billings Senior.The Raptors have long relied on the adage of iron sharpening iron. They take it upon themselves to help others stay ready. “We push each other at practice,” said Jordan Verge, last season’s state runner-up. “It’s not like a rivalry, but it’s competitive and we keep each other level-headed.”Lloyd expected the group to stay competitive over the rest of their high school careers after helping Bozeman to its 2018 title. But, as last year showed, the Raptors can’t assume any kind of outcome at state this year.“We were good then, and we’ve only had time to improve,” Lloyd said. “I know we want to go out there and play good golf, and we’ll just see where that goes.” Buy Now From left: Gallatin golfers Ramey Lloyd, Jordan Verge, Stevie Voigt, Justus Verge and Gavin Klein stand for a portrait during practice at Riverside Country Club on Sept. 21. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Clark said Klein, Gallatin’s No. 5, could be a top golfer on most other teams in the state. Klein, though, is content to learn from the older players ahead of him.“I feel like if I was on a different team I’d be one of the top golfers, but I wouldn’t want to be on a different team,” he said. “I love this team, and I definitely feel like I’m sticking up there with them.”Klein and Voigt don’t have memories of what it’s like to win a state championship, only what it feels like to narrowly lose one. They are glad to be back in a position to help the Raptors achieve that goal.“It was tough to have that happen and watch it happen to ourselves,” Voigt said. “We’re excited we get another chance before we’re out of here.”“After that round,” Klein added, “I told myself I don’t want to feel like that again.”Clark has seen the players focus on their improvement. Every part of each swing serves a purpose, and they are not looking one or two shots ahead.“I think they’ve been on a mission this season to try to right what really didn’t work out last year,” he said. “They’re super hungry and super motivated, and I think they’re well-prepared and in a good mindset.”Gallatin’s players pinpointed Clark’s philosophies as a reason for their success.“We understood the platform under Coach Clark and what he teaches,” Justus Verge said. “It’s not like we were jumping from one coach to another. We understood the platform under Coach Clark and what he teaches," Justus Verge said. "It's not like we were jumping from one coach to another. To be under his leadership is such a blessing."Though Voigt avoids making any assumptions about how the state tournament will unfold, he's allowed himself to consider what the feeling would be like to win."It would be an amazing experience," he said. "... It would be pretty sweet." 