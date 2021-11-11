Four Gallatin golfers sign letters of intent to play in college By Chronicle Staff Parker Cotton Author email Nov 11, 2021 Nov 11, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gallatin golf coach Matt Clark (center) celebrates national signing day on Wednesday with Raptors golfers (from left) Ella Torsleff, Jordan Verge, Justus Verge and Ramey Lloyd. Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Four Gallatin golfers signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday to compete in college.Twin brothers Justus and Jordan Verge signed to play at Palm Beach Atlantic University, a Division II school in Florida.Jordan Verge won the Class AA individual title in October, capping a dominating run by the Raptors that also included winning the boys team championship. Justus Verge placed second in the individual standings. The Verge brothers placed in the top three at the state meet in each of their four high school seasons. While playing for Bozeman High, Justus was the state champion in 2018 and 2019, with Jordan the runner-up both years. In 2020 for Gallatin, Jordan was second overall and Justus was third.Ramey Lloyd, who tied for seventh at state this season, will play golf going forward for South Dakota Mines in Rapid City.Ella Torsleff signed to play with Rocky Mountain College in Billings. She tied for 10th at this year’s state meet, helping Gallatin’s girls team to a fourth-place finish. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Justus Verge Jordan Verge Gallatin Golf Sport Golfer Championship Meet Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets