Two recent Gallatin High graduates along with two rising seniors competed this week at the NHSGA High School Golf National Invitational at Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
After playing 54 holes over three days, the Raptors contingent of Ramey Lloyd, Stevie Voigt, Gavin Klein and Eli Huskey placed 30th among the more than 50 teams from around the country. Their collective score was 975, which was 111 shots over par and 100 shots back of the first-place team from Alpharetta, Georgia.
The four players improved their collective score each day. On Monday, they combined to shoot 338, followed by 331 on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they shot 306 — the eighth-best round of all teams on the final day of competition.
On Wednesday, playing on Pinehurst No. 5, one of the nine courses offered at the resort, Lloyd and Voigt — the graduates — each shot a 1-over-par 73. Voigt led the Raptors group with nine birdies throughout the three days, carding four each on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Lloyd had six birdies total, with three coming Wednesday. He also had a team-leading 33 pars over three days.
Klein shot a 75 Wednesday, his best round of the tournament. He had one birdie and four bogies on the final day. Huskey shot an 85 Wednesday, which also served as his best round.
On Monday, Lloyd and Voigt each shot a 78 on Pinehurst No. 6 while Klein and Huskey carded 88 and 94, respectively. On Tuesday, playing Pinehurst No. 7, Lloyd led the group with a 75 and Voigt followed with a 78, Klein and Huskey each shot an 89.
Huskey had three birdies during the tournament while making 17 pars. Klein had four birdies while making 25 pars. Voigt made 27 pars.
Lloyd’s three-day total of 226 put him at 10-over-par, putting him in a tie for 36th place among the more than 330 golfers. Voigt’s 229 (+13) put him tied for 58th. Klein’s 252 (+36) had him tied for 204th, and Huskey’s 268 (+52) put him tied for 264th.
Jack Prigge, of Butte High, competed as an individual and shot 240 (77-77-86) and tied for 137th.
After the team from Alpharetta, second place was claimed by a team from Raleigh, North Carolina (886), and a team from Bend, Oregon, took third (891).
Jake Albert, from Blacksburg High School in Virginia, shot 206 (67-71-68) and finished 10-under-par to claim the individual championship.
The invitation-only field consisted of golfers who have won state championships as teams or individuals. Lloyd, Klein and Voigt contributed to Gallatin’s Class AA championship last fall and finished tied for seventh, tied for 12th and tied for 14th, respectively, among individuals. Klein and Huskey will look to help the Raptors repeat efforts once the new season begins in August.