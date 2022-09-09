Bozeman’s top four boys golfers all placed in the top 11 after two days of competition at the Helena Invitational this week, securing a first-place team finish for the Hawks.
Cooper Bourret shot rounds of 74 and 75 on Thursday and Friday, respectively, at Bill Roberts Golf Course. His two-day score of 149 earned him fifth place. Nate Pailthorpe shot 150 (77-73) and placed eighth. Teammates Logan Lynch (80-74—154) and Spencer Wilkinson (78-76—154) had identical scores and placed 10th and 11th.
The Hawks’ team score of 607 narrowly beat out Helena Capital (609) and Billings Skyview (610). Capital’s Joe McGreevey (73-68—141) took medalist honors.
Bozeman’s David Bickerstaff shot 169 (88-81) but did not factor in the team scoring.
Gallatin’s boys placed seventh overall (652) while playing without regular No. 2 golfer Eli Huskey, who was sick. Gavin Klein, Gallatin’s No. 1, took fourth place overall with rounds of 75 and 73 leading to a score of 148. Finn Chumbler (85-78—163), Scott Voigt (87-85—172) and Cobe Sacry (92-81—173) rounded out Gallatin’s scoring. Toby Dinges was brought up from JV for the event, and he shot rounds of 91 and 82 (173).
Gallatin’s girls placed third with a team score of 706, trailing only Billings West (654) and Billings Senior (683). Bozeman was fourth (723).
Gallatin’s Addiley Lloyd placed second overall with rounds of 84 and 73 (157). West’s Bella Johnson (72-66—138) earned first place.
Also contributing to Gallatin’s team score were Addison Bleile (88-89—177), Zoie Ceartin (92-88—180) and Kiah Holmes-Morrissey (99-93—192). Wrigley Loucks finished at 201 after rounds of 99 and 93.
Bozeman’s Olivia Yochim (83-84—167) and Kira Connell (88-85—173) placed fourth and eighth overall, respectively. Annika Swandal (95-96—191) and Sara Zowada (95-97—192) completed the Hawks scoring. Ava Couture (100-105) finished at 205.
