090822-ir-spt-boys-golf-Bozeman-1.jpg

Bozeman's Cooper Bourret tees off from hole 10 at Thursday's golf meet at Bill Roberts Golf Course in Helena.

 Gary Marshall/BMGphotos.com

Bozeman’s top four boys golfers all placed in the top 11 after two days of competition at the Helena Invitational this week, securing a first-place team finish for the Hawks.

Cooper Bourret shot rounds of 74 and 75 on Thursday and Friday, respectively, at Bill Roberts Golf Course. His two-day score of 149 earned him fifth place. Nate Pailthorpe shot 150 (77-73) and placed eighth. Teammates Logan Lynch (80-74—154) and Spencer Wilkinson (78-76—154) had identical scores and placed 10th and 11th.

The Hawks’ team score of 607 narrowly beat out Helena Capital (609) and Billings Skyview (610). Capital’s Joe McGreevey (73-68—141) took medalist honors.

