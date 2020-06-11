He had to admit, Justus Verge felt just “a little bit” nervous.
He had never won a national tournament before. This one had been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. He also had to travel south of Las Vegas in Nevada.
But he remained focused. To him, that was the important part.
Verge, from Bozeman, won the 11th annual Future Champions Golf Las Vegas Junior Golf Championship at Primm Valley Golf Club in late May by finishing eight strokes under par. The upcoming Gallatin High junior shot 68s in both rounds of the two-day event to secure the victory.
“I felt very motivated,” Verge said. “I was really in a state of peace.”
Golf courses have dealt with social distancing and sanitary guidelines differently. Primm Valley Golf Club decided to flip its cups in holes on its greens upside down and keep pins in place. Verge described the shape of the holes he was trying to aim for like a pyramid.
Verge said he had two different putts 4 feet or less from the hole that were hit dead at the bottom of the flag stick, and both popped out.
“It was frustrating, but I was playing pretty good so it didn’t affect me a lot,” Verge said. “You have to keep yourself focused. It was way more strategic than most golf courses. You have to know how to putt it. It really helped me focus on the exact type of speed you want.”
Verge called his short game “pivotal” in the final outcome of his scores. He feels he put together solid wedge and approach shots throughout the tournament.
Verge emphasized his chipping and putting is dependent on his mental fortitude. He’s had mental coaching before, and with some help from his father during practice rounds, he was happy he overcame any obstacle.
“I think it’s a great blessing,” Verge said. “I didn’t let myself get down on a bad shot or anything.”
After a two-over Day 1, Jordan started his second round with a double bogey. His ball was on new sod on the green, so he chipped instead to about six feet out. After missing that putt, his next attempt from six inches away popped out, similar to Justus.
But Jordan, who will also attend Gallatin, was determined to close the gap. He birdied four holes on the front nine and shot two-under on his final nine holes.
“He overcame some adversity too,” Justus said. “I was proud of him for coming through.”
Justus was driven to perform at a high level. Colleges can begin to recruit him, and he already has some favorite programs in mind.
By winning this recent tournament, he hopes to garner more attention from coaches.
“It definitely gave me a boost of confidence,” Justus said. “I already knew in my mind I could compete at a national level. But that doesn’t mean your whole future is set. You’re going to have good days and bad days. I just have to keep working hard in practice.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.