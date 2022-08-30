Bozeman head coach Ryan Nelson had high hopes for Cooper Bourret coming into this season, and through three weeks of competition those expectations have not been misplaced.
Bourret is a freshman but has already proven he’s capable of contending with the state’s top golfers. He opened the year with two-day scores of 163 in Great Falls and 153 last week in Billings, with his best round being a 76.
He continued to impress this week, claiming third place at the Belgrade Invite following two days of play at Riverside Country Club on Monday and Cottonwood Hills Golf Club on Tuesday. Bourret shot identical 73s for a total of 146. He trailed only Butte’s Jack Prigge (67-75—142) and Helena Capital’s Joe McGreevey (72-71—143), who were last season’s third- and fourth-place finishers at state, respectively.
“He’s a very competitive kid, and he only wants to get better,” Nelson said. “He’s got kind of a quiet demeanor at times, but when he gets on the golf course he’s really a competitive, fiery kid who’s obviously very talented for just being a freshman.”
Because the courses from the past two days are close to town, Bourret is plenty familiar with them.
“I played really consistent, and I didn’t have any big blow-up holes,” he said. “I really like the two courses we played.”
With Bourret leading the way, Bozeman’s boys placed second in an extremely tight race for the top spot. Billings Skyview earned first place with a team score of 607. The Hawks were one stroke back at 608, and Capital was third at 609.
Nelson noted that Bozeman and Skyview have traded spots in the standings each week so far. The Falcons placed third in Great Falls (628) and the Hawks were fourth (637). Last week in Billings, Bozeman was second overall (but first among Class AA teams) with a score of 612, while Skyview was third overall at 613.
“It just shows you that every stroke matters, obviously,” Nelson said. “We just got to keep reinforcing that in practice and keep improving and hopefully we’ll be on the better side of it at the end of the year.”
Spencer Wilkinson had two rounds of 75 during the Invite, giving him a score of 150 and an eighth-place finish. Nate Pailthorpe shot 78 and 76 for a 154 and placed 14th. And Logan Lynch shot an 82 at Riverside and a 77 at Cottonwood Hills for a 159, which gave him 17th place. Reid Wilkinson didn’t factor into the scoring, but he placed 18th (81-80—161).
All around, it was a promising show of depth from the Hawks.
“We’ve got four kids every week who are taking scores in the 70s, which is great,” Nelson said. “So far they’ve exceeded where I thought they’d be at this point, and I think they’re only going to get better.”
The results early in the season give Bourret optimism that the Hawks could contend for the state title.
“Our team did really great,” he said. “We have a lot of players who are playing really consistent and over the last few weeks we’ve played really well. I think we have a really good chance.”
Butte placed fourth (617) and Gallatin’s boys were fifth (623). On the girls side, Gallatin was third (674) and Bozeman was fourth (713). Billings West won (630) and Billings Senior (657) was second.
Bozeman’s girls and both of Gallatin’s teams had two players finish in the top 10.
Kira Connell (79-83—162) and Olivia Yochim (81-82—163) placed fifth and seventh, respectively, for Bozeman’s girls. Raptors senior Addiley Lloyd placed third overall (150) after rounds of 76 and 74 and classmate Zoie Ceartin shot 87 and 77 (164) to place 10th. On the boys side, Gallatin seniors Gavin Klein (73-74—147) and Eli Huskey (75-73—148) placed fifth and sixth, respectively.
“We’ve only got four seniors in our program, and those were the four leaders that were stepping up and those are the four getting recognized for playing really good golf over the last couple of days,” Raptors head coach Matt Clark said.
Finn Chumbler (78-83—161) and Scott Voigt (85-82—167) placed 19th and 28th, respectively, for Gallatin. Rounding out the girls scoring, Addison Bleile (91-88—179) and Kiah Holmes-Morrisey (92-89—181) were 18th and 20th, respectively, for the Raptors.
“We’ve been practicing a lot on our short game the last week,” Lloyd said. “We had shorter courses today and yesterday, so I think the practice helped a lot with that. I struggled on the front nine, but on the back nine I shot 1-under. My putting was just better on the back nine.”
Bozeman’s Sara Zowada (96-100—196) and Annika Swandal (96-100—196) completed the scoring for the Hawks.
“Kira and Olivia have been our most consistent girls all year,” Nelson said. “Some of our girls have improved, some of them are under 100 for the first time and hopefully they can keep getting better as the year goes on.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.