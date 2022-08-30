Let the news come to you

Bozeman head coach Ryan Nelson had high hopes for Cooper Bourret coming into this season, and through three weeks of competition those expectations have not been misplaced.

Bourret is a freshman but has already proven he’s capable of contending with the state’s top golfers. He opened the year with two-day scores of 163 in Great Falls and 153 last week in Billings, with his best round being a 76.

He continued to impress this week, claiming third place at the Belgrade Invite following two days of play at Riverside Country Club on Monday and Cottonwood Hills Golf Club on Tuesday. Bourret shot identical 73s for a total of 146. He trailed only Butte’s Jack Prigge (67-75—142) and Helena Capital’s Joe McGreevey (72-71—143), who were last season’s third- and fourth-place finishers at state, respectively.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

