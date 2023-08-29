Let the news come to you

Not much has changed in Cooper Bourret’s game in the past year.

He’s still one of the best golfers in the state despite being only a sophomore. But what has changed since last fall is how he carries himself from hole to hole.

With his low scores, Bozeman’s top player would be paired with the best golfers from other schools in 2022, and he was often the youngest of the foursome. Now, he’s a year older and still competing with the top group. And he is feeling much more acclimated to that competitive setting.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

