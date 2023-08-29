Not much has changed in Cooper Bourret’s game in the past year.
He’s still one of the best golfers in the state despite being only a sophomore. But what has changed since last fall is how he carries himself from hole to hole.
With his low scores, Bozeman’s top player would be paired with the best golfers from other schools in 2022, and he was often the youngest of the foursome. Now, he’s a year older and still competing with the top group. And he is feeling much more acclimated to that competitive setting.
“When I was a freshman, I was a little nervous when I was playing against kids who are a lot bigger than me,” Bourret said after shooting a 74 on Tuesday at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club. “I was a little intimidated, but I feel very confident now. I feel like I’ve made some friends with all the other players. I feel much more comfortable.”
Bourret’s 74 combined with his 72 on Monday at Riverside Country Club to give him a two-day score of 146 at the Belgrade Invite, good enough for third place among individual boys. He trailed only Tye Boone (74-69—143) and Logan Connolly (70-75—145), both of Billings Skyview. Bourret shared the final round with Connolly, Butte’s Brenner Booth (69-77—146) and Helena Capital’s John Gilbert (71-76—147). Booth placed fourth and Gilbert fifth, so the competition was fierce throughout the whole second day.
Hawks head coach Ryan Nelson praised Bourret for his consistency through three events this season and also noted how the sophomore has grown as a golfer.
“He’s matured both physically and emotionally. I think he’s keeping his emotions in check a little bit better this year,” Nelson said. “I’ve gotten comments from other coaches about how he’s matured. I think he belongs in those top groups every week.”
With Bourret as the low score, Bozeman’s boys team placed second overall at the event. Skyview, with its top two finishers, won with a combined score of 596. Bozeman was next at 618. Bozeman’s Jack McKee (74-78—152) placed right behind Gilbert to claim sixth place, and Reid Wilkinson (79-77—156) was not far back in ninth. David Bickerstaff shot rounds of 81 and 86 to finish at 167 and complete the scoring. Finn Darnell had rounds of 88 and 83 to finish at 171 but not in the scoring.
The Hawks having three players in the top 10 was a promising sign for Nelson, as he knows that has to be the goal going forward.
“That’s what you want to see when you’re finishing tournaments,” he said. “I think we’re right there with (Skyview). We battled it out last year with them, and I think we’re continuing to battle them this year. I think we’re trending in a good direction. It’s exciting to see where we’re at right now.”
Bourret shares that same sentiment.
“We haven’t lived up to our potential yet this year, but I definitely see it,” he said. “We know what we can shoot.”
Gallatin’s boys team placed fifth overall but third among Eastern AA teams. The Raptors closed with a combined score of 654. Finn Chumbler led with an 82 on Tuesday, putting his final score at 161 after a 79 on Monday. Cobe Sacry (78-84—162), Benson Lauermann (79-85—164) and Toby Dinges (80-87—167) all followed close behind.
“Any one of our five guys can go low, and really they don’t go that high,” Gallatin head coach Matt Clark said. “The cool thing is when we do have a bad day it’s not super, super bad. All of our guys have the ability to go lower, so there’s great potential there.”
The Raptors girls team placed third with a score of 742. They trailed only Billings Senior (671) and Billings West (710). West’s Bella Johnson (70-78—148) earned medalist honors, but all five of Senior’s golfers placed in the top 10, led by Kenzie Walsh (78-80—158) in second place.
“The east is super strong as far as girls teams go, so for us to finish as high as we did (is promising),” Clark said.
Addison Bleile (80-91—171) led the Raptors with Wrigley Loucks (87-92—179) and Kiah Holmes-Morrissey (84-97—181) rounding out the team’s top three performances. Hannah Bowcott (97-114—211) completed the scoring, and Sophie Stark (114-115—229) completed the team’s day.
“Our top three, Addison, Kiah and Wrigley, have been super steady all year, and they’ve improved a ton, and then Hannah and Sophie, they’re gaining experience every single week,” Clark said. “They’re going to improve too, but we’re really leaning on those top three.”
Bleile and Holmes-Morrissey, after strong Mondays, golfed in the top two girls groups on Tuesday.
“The more they can play with the best players and feel more comfortable in that kind of an atmosphere, the better we’re going to be,” Clark said. “I said, ‘Embrace the feeling you have right now. Embrace feeling nervous, but know that you fit. You should be here. You’re good enough to play with these girls.’”
Also in one of the top groups was Bozeman’s Kira Connell. Like Bourret, she’s a sophomore, but she came on strong at the end of last year and is the team’s lead golfer this season.
“Kira likes playing with those top girls. She said before she likes playing with Bella. It’s good competition, and if you’re playing with the best that brings out the best in you,” Nelson said. “She was kind of worn out at the beginning of the year. She played a ton of golf right before the season started in some tournaments and stuff, and I think she’s kind of getting her groove right now. She practices a lot, and she definitely wants it.”
Connell had rounds of 83 and 84 to finish at 167 in fifth place.
“Just making putts and getting on and not worrying about other people’s scores, just focusing on myself,” Connell said of her goals going forward. “It feels really good. Going into next week I’m really confident.”
Arianna Vaughn (90-95—185), Annika Swandal (98-98—196) and Sara Zowada (109-100—209) completed Bozeman’s scoring. Avery Gardner had rounds of 96 and 116 to finish at 212. Bozeman finished with a combined score of 744, just two strokes behind Gallatin in fourth place.
“They’ve kind of surprised (this season) a little bit,” Nelson said of his young girls team. “Today wasn’t maybe their best showing, but I think it bodes well for divisionals and state that we’re right in the mix, and I think we can finish pretty strong at the end of the year.”
