Bozeman’s girls golf team placed third at the first meet of the season, shooting a collective 735 over two days of competition at the Great Falls Invite.
Playing first at Meadow Lark Country Club on Monday and at Eagle Falls Golf Club on Tuesday, the Hawks were led by Arianna Vaughn’s 172 (85-87), which put her 11th overall.
Bella Johnson of Billings West earned medalist honors by shooting 153 (74-79). West placed second overall as a team (690) behind Billings Senior (673).
Gallatin’s girls team placed fifth (768) and Belgrade was sixth (785).
On the boys side, Gallatin was fifth (635) and Bozeman was sixth (641). Belgrade finished 13th (737) of the 16 teams. Missoula Sentinel’s Kade McDonough (72-66—138) won a scorecard playoff with Kalispell Glacier’s Sam Engellant for medalist honors.
Also for Bozeman’s girls, Kira Connell shot rounds of 92 and 91 for a final of 183. Sara Zowada was right behind with 185 (94-91). Annika Swandal’s 195 (90-105) rounded out the Hawks’ scoring. Avery Gardner finished at 222 (112-110).
For Gallatin’s girls, Addison Bleile shot 180 (92-88) to lead the Raptors. Wrigley Loucks (95-96—191), Hannah Bowcott (100-96—196) and Kiah Holmes-Morrissey (99-104—203) completed Gallatin’s scoring. Sophie Stark had two rounds of 102 to finish at 204.
For Bozeman’s boys, Cooper Bourret shot 74 on Monday and 76 on Tuesday to finish at 150, netting him eighth place. Teammate Jack McKee had two rounds of 79 to finish at 158. Reid Wilkinson (84-83—167) and Logan Lynch (90-80—170) completed the scoring. Caiden Pershing shot 94 on Monday but bounced back with 79 on Tuesday to finish at 173.
For the Raptors, Toby Dinges led the way with rounds of 79 and 77 to finish at 156. Finn Chumbler was next with 158 (80-78). Coby Sacry (79-81—160) and Ryan Dailey (80-81—161) finished close behind. Benson Lauermann had rounds of 86 and 85 to finish at 171.
Lily Troxel (89-99—188) and Leila Mamangun (98-93—191) led Belgrade’s girls team. Nataly Durham (102-101—203) and Teagan McMahon (99-107—206) completed the team score. Whitney Maierle shot 217 (113-104).
Dawson Clingingsmith’s 179 (91-88) led the Panthers boys team. Landen Morin (98-82—180) and Connor Kelley (91-94—185) were next, and Owen Plagmann (95-98—193) rounded out the scoring. Avary Pena carded rounds of 102 and 111 to finish at 213.
