Belgrade Invite (copy)
Bozeman’s Kira Connell putts during the Belgrade Invite on Aug. 30, 2022, at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Bozeman’s girls golf team placed third at the first meet of the season, shooting a collective 735 over two days of competition at the Great Falls Invite.

Playing first at Meadow Lark Country Club on Monday and at Eagle Falls Golf Club on Tuesday, the Hawks were led by Arianna Vaughn’s 172 (85-87), which put her 11th overall.

Bella Johnson of Billings West earned medalist honors by shooting 153 (74-79). West placed second overall as a team (690) behind Billings Senior (673).


