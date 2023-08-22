Let the news come to you

Bozeman’s girls and boys golf teams both placed in the top three of the Billings Invite on Tuesday.

After two days of competition — Monday at Yegen Golf Club and Tuesday at Lake Hills Golf Club — the Hawks girls team wound up in second place with a score of 692, trailing only Billings Senior (628). The boys team finished at 610, behind only Laurel (581) and Billings Skyview (593).

Gallatin’s girls finished in fourth place (719) and the boys were sixth overall but fourth among Class AA schools (653).


