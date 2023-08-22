Bozeman’s girls and boys golf teams both placed in the top three of the Billings Invite on Tuesday.
After two days of competition — Monday at Yegen Golf Club and Tuesday at Lake Hills Golf Club — the Hawks girls team wound up in second place with a score of 692, trailing only Billings Senior (628). The boys team finished at 610, behind only Laurel (581) and Billings Skyview (593).
Gallatin’s girls finished in fourth place (719) and the boys were sixth overall but fourth among Class AA schools (653).
Kira Connell led Bozeman’s girls group with a two-day score of 162 (80-82). She tied for fifth overall. Arianna Vaughn had rounds of 85 and 83 to finish at 168 and tied for 10th. Sara Zowada shot rounds of 96 and 87 to finish at 183.
Avery Gardner’s 89 on Monday contributed to the team score for that day, but her 97 on Tuesday did not. She finished at 186. Annika Swandal’s 102 on Tuesday didn’t qualify for scoring, but she bounced back with an 89 on Tuesday to finish at 191.
Bozeman’s Cooper Bourret had rounds of 74 and 72 to finish at 146 and place fifth among the boys. Teammate Reid Wilkinson was two shots back (72-76—148) and placed tied for seventh. Jack McKee carded rounds of 75 and 80 to finish at 155 and in 11th place. David Bickerstaff (80-81—161) placed 18th and completed Bozeman’s scoring group. Logan Lynch shot scores of 84 and 88 for a 172.
For Gallatin’s girls, Addison Bleile led the way with rounds of 86 and 80 to finish at 166 and tied for eighth. Kiah Holmes-Morrissey placed 15th after rounds of 89 and 86 (175). Wrigley Loucks was 18th (91-90—181) and Hannah Bowcott (99-98—197) was 34th. Sophie Stark (102-105—207) rounded out the team’s action.
On the boys side, Gallatin’s Finn Chumbler (78-80—158) tied for 14th. Cobe Sacry (83-79—162) tied for 19th, and Benson Lauermann (80-87—167) tied for 30th. Toby Dinges shot 86 on Monday and 84 on Tuesday to finish at 170, and Ryan Dailey had rounds of 82 and 93 to finish at 175.
