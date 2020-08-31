After a summer full of warm weather, Bozeman and Gallatin’s golf teams battled the courses and conditions Monday.
The temperature hovered around 50 degrees in the morning, and wind blew on and off. Combined with playing at two unforgiving courses that forced golfers to stay on the fairway, they had the chance to learn for the future.
Bozeman’s Sami Yates won the girls’ Belgrade Invitational at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club by shooting 76. Teammate Cooper Knarr came in second with 78. The Hawks girls (332) beat out second-place Butte (357). The Gallatin girls placed fourth, totaling 377 strokes while Belgrade came in ninth with 484.
“I’m just really proud of our team,” Yates said, “because it was really bad weather and everyone stuck with it and didn’t give up a single shot. I’m really happy with how our team’s been playing.”
Gallatin won the boys’ tournament at Riverside Country Club, paced by Jordan Verge’s 71 and brother Justus Verge’s 73. Bozeman’s boys (335) came in seventh while Belgrade finished 11th with 359.
Though the season is only a few weeks old, this was the third tournament Bozeman and Gallatin have competed in with just two left in the regular season. Now that the teams are settling in, shifting the focus to preparing for divisionals and state has begun.
Knowing more treacherous conditions could come later in the season, Yates believes having to adapt plays in the Hawks’ favor. It’s an area Bozeman has improved in, Yates said, since the Hawks frequently practice shots from outside greens, figuring out ways to salvage strokes and save pars.
“We just need to keep being tough because I know mentally that our team is really good on the golf course,” Yates said. “We know how to scramble, we know how to make shots, we just have to trust it.”
Yates followed up what she called an “unlucky” bogey on the 18th hole with a birdie on the first hole. Since she started the round on the 15th, the birdie boosted her back up early on.
The Hawks wrapped up their round on the 14th, a short par 3 in which Yates two-putted for par. She complimented her teammates for finishing strong, too. Franchi Ceartin placed eighth with 84 while Elly Atkins (94) and Averi Bertram (102) placed 17th and 28th to round out Bozeman’s five scorers.
“I thought they hit the ball really well today from tee to green,” said Hawks assistant Todd Houston, who coached the girls team Monday. “I think they just grinded through today. It was a little colder today, took a little while to get loosened up, but I thought all five of them hit the ball pretty well.”
Knarr pointed out some tough breaks like a ball sitting on a twig on the fringe. She also lamented too many three-putts.
But she said there was value in adjusting to a cooler day when the ball may not fly as far and when greens were tricky to feel out.
“Today was definitely just trying to scramble and make pars and things like that,” Knarr said. “It was really difficult to make birdies. Just making par and trying to stay consistent definitely was a big thing.”
Similar to the girls tournament, the Gallatin boys at Riverside knew the course would be challenging if they didn’t consistently hit fairways. The Raptors’ Ramey Lloyd (75), Steve Voight (77) and Gavin Cline (84) placed sixth, 10th and 26th.
Though Jordan Verge said his drives were manageable, his short game kept him in the hunt for the first-place finish he eventually claimed.
“I wasn’t giving myself a lot of birdie chances at all, but I played pretty clean, played a solid round,” Jordan Verge said. “I can’t complain about it for sure.”
Halle Vandersloot (87) and Addiley Lloyd (89) paced the Raptors girls by finishing in 11th and 12th.
Jacob Brandon and Bryant Rivenbark tied for 14th, each shooting 80s for the Bozeman boys.
Belgrade’s Jacob Maroney led the Panthers boys by shooting 83 for 22nd place. Belgrade girls top finisher Leila Mamangum shot 107 and was 31st.
