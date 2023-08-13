And just like that, the summer is nearly gone.
A new high school sports season begins Monday as golf teams from around the state will meet up in Great Falls, signaling the beginning of fall competition.
For Bozeman and Gallatin, there are some familiar components — some players with valuable varsity experience — but how those teams fare over the course of the season could more so depend on how the newcomers get comfortable with a higher level of play.
Even while accounting for some additions, Ryan Nelson — head coach of the Hawks — is particularly optimistic about the chances of Bozeman’s boys team.
That group will be led by Cooper Bourret, who earned all-state honors with his ninth-place finish at state as a freshman. Nelson said Bourret has gotten stronger and taller, which has helped his already polished game. And he spoke highly of Bourret’s desire to travel to tournaments — testing himself around the country.
“He’s always competing with as many good golfers as he can,” Nelson said. “He’s a fiery kid. He’s competitive. He wants to win state. That’s what he wants to do, and he’s capable of doing that.”
Nelson expects that boys team to contend for a top-three position at state thanks in large part to the depth behind Bourret.
“I know last year we felt the same way but came up short,” Nelson said of the boys fifth-place showing. “Our boys really get a lot back, and I have a couple younger guys that are right there to go with some of the older ones. So we should be pretty competitive on the boys side.”
Senior Logan Lynch tied for 21st at state last year, just four strokes back of all-state recognition.
“He’s got varsity experience the last two years,” Nelson said. “He really enjoys golf and plays a lot. I expect him to be a leader for us.”
Reid Wilkinson, a sophomore, split time between JV and varsity last year, but he had an “excellent two days” of tryouts this past week, Nelson said, so he’ll start on varsity on Monday. Classmate Caiden Pershing will also be with the varsity to start after a strong tryout session.
“He was a good JV player last year, and he has a great overall game,” Nelson said. “He doesn’t hit it a ton, but he’s consistent and doesn’t make a lot of mistakes out there.”
And junior Jack McKee shot in the 70s both days of tryouts, Nelson said, so he’ll be on varsity to start. Fellow junior David Bickerstaff was the team’s fifth scorer at state last season, and Nelson said he expects him to contend on the varsity team a lot this year.
On the girls side, sophomore Kira Connell, senior Sara Zowada and junior Annika Swandal all return from last year’s state team that placed fourth. Connell placed 11th among individuals.
“A lot of people will go out and just play nine or 18 holes, but (Connell) is one that will practice — works on her game, works on putting, works on her swing,” Nelson said. “She’s someone who’s motivated, and I think she’s only gonna get better from last year.”
Zowada placed 23rd at state last season.
“She’s been in the program for the last three years and someone that we’re going to look to to hopefully be a leader and somebody who can pick up her game her senior season,” Nelson said.
Junior Arianna Vaughn and sophomore Avery Gardner have improved a lot since last season, when they were primarily JV players, Nelson said, and he’s hopeful junior Hope Johnson can contend for a varsity spot as well.
At Gallatin, the Raptors girls team returns juniors Addison Bleile, Kiah Holmes-Morrissey and Wrigley Loucks, who all contributed to last season’s third-place finish at state.
“Those three, I think they bring good leadership and experience to the crew,” head coach Matt Clark said. “Addison is a great athlete. Wrigley has worked super hard at her craft. Her results speak for themselves. Kiah is a strong, athletic girl and she loves golf. She’s had one year of varsity from last year, and I think from that experience she’s going to have a really good season.”
Joining them on the varsity, at least to start, are junior Hannah Bowcott and sophomore Sophie Stark.
“Hannah and Sophie were with the program last year and played JV,” Clark said. “Hannah was always our No. 6. We took her to state as an alternate. She’s right there. She had a great day two at tryouts to put her in the mix. I think with some varsity tournament experience, we expect big things out of her.”
Clark added that freshman Bailey Kumlien could also challenge for a varsity spot this season.
On the boys side, the Raptors will have senior Finn Chumbler and junior Toby Dinges back from last season’s state group. Additionally, sophomore Coby Sacry played some varsity last season and is back in the fold.
“They showed up with their scores,” Clark said of the two tryout days. “Last year they were new to varsity. They showed some of those first-time varsity players nerves. It’s a different deal when you go up from JV to a varsity level, and they’re so much more seasoned this year. They’re so much more comfortable. They put in a ton of work.”
New to the varsity will be sophomores Ryan Dailey and Benson Lauermann.
“They played in a ton of tournaments, so they’ve been through the grinder and the pressure, and they’ve embraced those feelings, so now they’re more used to them,” Clark said. “I don’t think they’re that intimidated by playing tournament golf anymore.”
Clark recognizes that his teams have a lot of youth — Chumbler is the program’s only senior — but he also sees a great deal of potential. And for the few juniors especially, he sees this season as a good opportunity to learn how to be leaders.
“We’ve got a lot of individuals — they may be young — but they’re tournament-tough. They’ve been playing a lot of golf in the summer and the offseason,” Clark said. “A lot of them were hitting indoors at our simulator at the high school throughout the winter. And they played in the junior golf tour events, and they worked hard for the positions they got. We’re super excited about where we’re going and where we’re at.”
