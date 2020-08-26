As his players began driving consistently, hitting approach shots effectively and putting efficiently, Ryan Nelson knew everything was headed in the right direction.
The Bozeman head coach watched the Hawks’ girls team steadily work through Yegen Golf Club until they finished with another team victory. The Hawks secured the Billings Invitational title on Monday with a 21-over 305. Nelson believes that is one of the better team scores Bozeman, the returning state champion, has put together in recent memory.
Gallatin’s girls, led by Addiley Lloyd and Halle Vandersloot, shot 347 for fourth. The Raptors’ boys, paced by Ramey Lloyd, were eighth with 338 and the Hawks’ boys were seventh with 334.
Depth on the Bozeman’s girls team led to the victory, as three players finished in the top five. Sami Yates was runner-up individually with even-par 71, Cooper Knarr was fourth at 74 and Franchi Ceartain tied for fifth at 75. Olivia Yochim tied for 18th with 85, and Sara Priebe shot 87 to tie for 21st.
“You can’t ask for much more than that,” Nelson said. “Hopefully they’ll keep pushing each other, improving and peak at the right time.”
As he watched the Hawks’ girls compete, Nelson noted how quickly they figured out how to handle the course. He also noticed how the players supported each other and kept momentum going.
This type of teamwork, Nelson said, is critical. The Hawks have now won their first two events of the season after winning in Great Falls last week and hope to continue that trend. Belgrade’s invitational will be Monday.
“I feel like we have good leadership,” Nelson said. “(They) just know you can always improve in golf. You can never really perfect the game. It’s just a matter of working on things you can control, especially the short game. Just keep getting better everyday.”
Gallatin’s girls improved by 34 strokes from last week. Raptors head coach Matt Clark noted many of his players recorded personal bests, which is key for him.
He continuously stresses how the end of the season — the Class AA championship — is the most important part of the year. He wants his players to experience intense situations so they can keep building and play their best by then.
Clark said Addiley Lloyd and Vandersloot have become the Raptors’ leaders, and they paced the team by both placing in the top 10. Addiley Lloyd shot 76 and took seventh while Vandersloot was one stroke behind and tied for eighth.
Clark called the team finish “super encouraging.” Addiley Lloyd and Vandersloot have shown a strong work ethic and continuously improve, Clark added, and have therefore set an example for the rest of the team.
“They just hit better shots,” Clark said of the team. “They made better decisions. They were just way more consistent. When all that stuff comes together, you’re going to have lower scores.”
Gallatin’s Justus and Jordan Verge, who tied for first last week in Great Falls, were participating in a national tournament and did not compete with the Raptors in Billings. Clark said that had been planned months in advance and that they will be back next week.
However, Clark said this gave other golfers the opportunity to shine. With the boys teams playing at Lake Hills Golf Course, Ramey Lloyd was runner-up at an even-par 72 while Gavin Klein tied for 15th with 80.
Clark hopes the young Raptors learn from the Billings meet and apply those lessons for later this season.
“You have to pull positives from each experience,” Clark said. “If we can continue to work on our deficiencies and strengthen those and improve, that’s all we can ask of our kids. And hopefully we can keep improving and getting better and put ourselves in a good position by the last week of the season and be playing some good golf.”
