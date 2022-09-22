Bozeman and Gallatin’s boys teams sit in first and second place, respectively, after the first round of the Eastern AA Divisional, played Thursday at Riverside Country Club.
The Hawks lead with a team score of 309, while the Raptors are next at 322. Billings Skyview is one stroke back at 323.
Gallatin is second on the girls side (334), trailing only Billings West (328). Billings Senior (339) is in third, while Bozeman (358) is fourth and Belgrade is fifth (373).
Bozeman’s boys had three players shoot in the 70s, led by individual leader Nate Pailthorpe’s 73. Cooper Bourret shot a 74 and is tied for second with Skyview’s Tye Boone. Gallatin’s Gavin Klein is fifth after a 76, and Bozeman’s Spencer Wilkinson shot a 79, tying him with three others.
Logan Lynch (83) and David Bickerstaff (85) rounded out Bozeman’s day. Finn Chumbler shot an 80 for Gallatin’s next best score. Toby Dinges had an 81, Eli Huskey had an 85 and Scott Voigt had an 86.
In the girls standings, Gallatin’s Addiley Lloyd shot a 76, just one stroke back of West’s Bella Johnson for the top spot. Raptors teammate Addison Bleile shot an 82 and sits fourth overall. Zoie Ceartin and Kiah Holmes-Morrisey both carded 88s, and Wrigley Loucks finished at 107.
Bozeman’s Olivia Yochim shot an 83 and is tied for fifth place overall. Hawks teammates Kira Connell and Ava Couture each shot 91, while Sara Zowada had a 93 and Annika Swandal had 111.
The tournament continues at 10 a.m. Friday at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club.
