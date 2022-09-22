Let the news come to you

Bozeman and Gallatin’s boys teams sit in first and second place, respectively, after the first round of the Eastern AA Divisional, played Thursday at Riverside Country Club.

The Hawks lead with a team score of 309, while the Raptors are next at 322. Billings Skyview is one stroke back at 323.

Gallatin is second on the girls side (334), trailing only Billings West (328). Billings Senior (339) is in third, while Bozeman (358) is fourth and Belgrade is fifth (373).

