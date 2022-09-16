Cooper Bourret raised his putter into the air and began stalking his ball with a smile on his face.
The Bozeman freshman had hit from the front of the green on the ninth hole — his 18th of the day — at Valley View Golf Club on Friday, and about halfway to the cup he seemed to know the outcome of his attempt.
The ball found the bottom of the hole, putting a nice bow on Bourret’s 76 for the day. He wound up losing a scorecard playoff to finish in the top five of the Bozeman Invitational, but teammates Nate Pailthorpe (third) and Spencer Wilkinson (seventh) helped ensure that the Hawks were atop the team leaderboard for the second week in a row.
After also winning last week in Helena, Bozeman’s boys won with a two-day team score of 600 — they shot 295 on Thursday at Bridger Creek Golf Course on Thursday before shooting 305 at Valley View. The Hawks finished seven strokes ahead of Billings Skyview and 40 strokes ahead of Butte. Gallatin’s boys, at 642, placed fourth.
With the Eastern AA Divisional next week, the Hawks seem to be playing their best golf at the most important part of the season.
“Obviously we’re trending in the right direction,” Bozeman head coach Ryan Nelson said. “We’re getting some good scores out there.”
Pailthorpe shot a 67 at Bridger Creek, putting him in second place coming into Friday. He shot a 79 at Valley View to give him 146 for the tournament — in third place, one stroke behind Butte’s Jack Prigge (65-80—145). Skyview’s Ty Boone won after shooting 69 and 70 for a 139.
Bourret shot a 73 Thursday and finished with a two-day score of 149, losing a tiebreaker to Gallatin’s Gavin Klein, who shot 75 and 74 over the two days. Wilkinson added scores of 77 at Bridger Creek and 74 at Valley View for a total of 151. David Bickerstaff rounded out Bozeman’s scoring (78-76—154) with a 10th-place finish on what Nelson said some people call the toughest course in Bozeman.
“It’s pretty tight. You’ve got to hit the fairways on this course,” Pailthorpe said. “The greens were pretty pure, pretty nice. I think the rain was the only challenge for the Bozeman team today.”
Oh, yes, the rain, the unrelenting rain. It began before the teams began at 10 a.m. and ceased only once they were done. Everybody had to compete in the same conditions, though, so course familiarity came into play to help separate the golfers.
“I’ve played in a couple junior tournaments here. I probably play here three or four times a year,” Klein said. “I know the course pretty good. I think it helps. If anything I think the greens help you if you play here more, you’ll have more of an advantage on the greens than anything.”
Klein led Gallatin’s contingent and was followed by Eli Huskey’s 162 (81-81) and Toby Dinges’ 163 (80-83). Finn Chumbler (86-83—169) completed the Raptors scoring.
On the girls side, Gallatin’s Addiley Lloyd placed second overall with a two-day score of 156 (79-77). She won a scorecard playoff against Billings Senior’s Kenzie Walsh, who settled for third. Bella Johnson of Billings West claimed medalist honors (75-76—151).
Gallatin’s girls placed third overall (715), trailing only West (672) and Senior (685). Zoie Ceartin (83-95—178), Addison Bleile (91-98—189) and Wrigley Loucks (92-102—194) completed Gallatin’s scoring.
Bozeman’s girls placed fourth overall (733) and were paced by Olivia Yochim, who shot 85 at Bridger Creek and 82 at Valley View to finish at 167. Yochim, like Pailthorpe, considers Valley View her home course.
“I really enjoy it here,” she said. “The holes are pretty self-explanatory, but they can be pretty frustrating too because there’s so much water.”
Bozeman’s score was rounded out by Kira Connell (89-93—182), Ava Couture (92-91—183) and Sara Zowada (103-98—201).
“There’s not a lot of room for error,” Nelson said of the course’s layout. “You’ve got to hit fairways, you’ve got to hit greens, to score well because there’s a lot of hazards out there.”
Belgrade’s girls placed fifth among the seven teams with a score of 785. The Panthers were led by Lili Troxel, who shot 90 and 92 to finish at 182. Belgrade’s boys placed seventh (702) and were led by Jacob Maroney (74-79—153), who placed 11th.
