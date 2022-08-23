Let the news come to you

Bozeman’s boys placed second while the girls took fourth on Tuesday at the Billings Invite, played over two days at Peter Yegen Jr. Golf Club and Lake Hills Golf Club.

Gallatin’s girls placed third and the boys were fifth at the same event.

The Hawks boys team had a team score of 612, looking up only at Laurel’s score of 579. Gallatin shot 652.

