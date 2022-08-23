Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
Bozeman’s boys placed second while the girls took fourth on Tuesday at the Billings Invite, played over two days at Peter Yegen Jr. Golf Club and Lake Hills Golf Club.
Gallatin’s girls placed third and the boys were fifth at the same event.
The Hawks boys team had a team score of 612, looking up only at Laurel’s score of 579. Gallatin shot 652.
Raptors senior Gavin Klein finished tied for fourth with a two-day score of 145 (70-75).
Bozeman’s Logan Lynch (74-76—150) was ninth, Nate Pailthorpe (77-74—151) placed 10th and Cooper Bourret (77-76—153) was 12th. David Bickerstaff (82-81—163) tied for 20th to complete the Hawks scoring.
Gallatin’s Eli Huskey (81-83—164) was tied for 23rd, Scott Voigt (83-88—171) was tied for 36th and Finn Chumbler (83-89—172) was tied for 40th.
On the girls side, Gallatin’s Addiley Lloyd was tied for fourth after shooting 158 (78-80) and Bozeman’s Olivia Yochim was sixth after two rounds of 80.
The Raptors had a team score of 689. Bozeman’s was 722.
Also for Gallatin, Kiah Holmes-Morrissey tied for 14th (86-69—175) while Zoie Ceartin (89-89—178) and Addison Bleile (88-90—178) tied for 18th.
For Bozeman, Kira Connell was 22nd (92-90—182) and Sara Zowada was tied for 31st (98-92—190) with teammate Annika Swandal (97-93—190).
Billings West won for the girls with a score of 637.
