Bozeman’s boys golf team placed second at the Butte High Invitational, which concluded on Friday at Fairmont Golf Course in Anaconda after two days of competition.
The Hawks collectively finished 70-over-par, trailing only Billings Skyview (45-over-par) but ahead of Billings West (72-over-par). Gallatin’s boys placed fourth at 84-over-par.
Bozeman was led by Logan Lynch, who shot rounds of 77 and 83 to finish at 160 and tied for sixth place. His first-round score had him in third place heading into Friday.
Tye Boone (76-73—149), Isaac Mosser (74-78—152) and Logan Connolly (81-71—152), all of Skyview, occupied the top three individual spots.
Bozeman’s team score was rounded out by Cooper Bourret (84-77—161, tied for eighth), Jack McKee (83-79—162, 11th place) and Reid Wilkinson (81-82—163, tied for 12th). Caiden Pershing had rounds of 85 and 90 to finish at 175 and tied for 23rd.
Gallatin’s Cobe Sacry posted scores of 81 and 79 to finish at 160 and tied for sixth with Lynch. Teammate Finn Chumbler had rounds of 83 and 78 to finish at 161 and tied for eighth with Bourret and Jackson Eckley of Billings Senior. Toby Dinges placed 16th for the Raptors with rounds of 84 and 84 (167). Ryan Dailey tied for 23rd with Pershing after rounds of 82 and 93 gave him 175 for the tournament. Benson Lauermann had rounds of 86 and 90 to finish at 176 and tied for 27th.
On the girls side, Gallatin’s team placed third at a collective 185-over-par. Bozeman was next at 233-over par. Billings Senior (119-over-par) and Billings West (172-over-par) occupied the top two spots.
Gallatin’s Addison Bleile (90-84—174) placed fourth overall. She trailed West’s Bella Johnson (152) and Senior’s Kenzie Walsh (160) and Becca Washington (171) at the top of the leaderboard.
Kiah Holmes-Morrissey (97-95—192, 12th place), Wrigley Loucks (91-106—197, 14th) and Sophie Stark (105-94—199, 16th) completed the scoring for the Raptors. Hannah Bowcott placed 23rd after rounds of 106 and 105 to finish at 211.
Bozeman’s Kira Connell placed fifth with rounds of 87 and 88 to finish at 175. Arianna Vaughn (101-106—207) placed 19th, Heidi Huber (108-103—211) placed 22nd and Annika Swandal (108-108—216) placed 26th. Hope Johnson had rounds of 118 and 116 to finish at 234 but out of the scoring.
The teams will return to action next week at the Bozeman Invitational, hosted Wednesday and Thursday at Bridger Creek Golf Course and Valley View Golf Club, respectively.
Gallatin soccer teams earn wins at Great Falls High
Gallatin’s girls soccer team earned a 3-0 win on Thursday at Great Falls High.
The Raptors received two goals from Emery Streets and one from Natalie Sippos. Isla Bute assisted on all three scores. Gallatin improved to 3-1 this season.
Gallatin’s boys team also won 4-0 against the Bison on Thursday.
Oliver Boettcher and Nick Cialella each scored twice for the Raptors, who improved to 2-2 this season. Boettcher also assisted on Cialella’s first goal. Ezekiel Leighton, Elijah Bahnson and Dylan Nelson also tallied assists in the win.
The Raptors will next host Great Falls CMR on Saturday, with the girls at 11 a.m. and the boys at 1 p.m. at Bozeman Sports Park.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.