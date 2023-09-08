Let the news come to you

Bozeman’s boys golf team placed second at the Butte High Invitational, which concluded on Friday at Fairmont Golf Course in Anaconda after two days of competition.

The Hawks collectively finished 70-over-par, trailing only Billings Skyview (45-over-par) but ahead of Billings West (72-over-par). Gallatin’s boys placed fourth at 84-over-par.

Bozeman was led by Logan Lynch, who shot rounds of 77 and 83 to finish at 160 and tied for sixth place. His first-round score had him in third place heading into Friday.


