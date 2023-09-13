Bozeman’s boys golf team finished the first day of competition at the Bozeman Invite on Wednesday in second place as all four of the team’s scorers shot 79 or below and in the top 10 at Bridger Creek Golf Course.
Cooper Bourret and David Bickerstaff led that group with 5-over-par 76s, putting them in a tie for fourth place heading into Thursday’s final round at Valley View Golf Club. Teammate Logan Lynch shot a 78 (ninth place) and Jack McKee carded a 79 (10th place) to complete the team’s scoring. Reid Wilkinson wasn’t included in the score, but he continued the team’s remarkable consistency as he shot an 81 (12th place).
The Hawks trail only Billings Skyview in the team race. Bozeman finished 25-over on Monday, eight strokes behind the Falcons, who had Logan Connolly (1-under 70) and Tye Boone (73) in the top two individual spots.
In third place was Helena Capital at 39-over, and Gallatin was next in fourth at 47-over.
Gallatin’s Toby Dinges led the Raptors with an 81, while Cobe Sacry and Benson Lauermann each shot 82s. Ryan Dailey carded an 86 to complete the scoring. Finn Chumbler was next at 87.
On the girls side, Billings Senior (59-over), Billings West (79-over) and Belgrade (101-over) occupy the top three team spots. Gallatin sits fourth at 105-over, and Bozeman is sixth at 122-over.
West’s Bella Johnson (74) and Senior’s Kenzie Walsh (80) and Becca Washington (82) lead the girls individual standings.
For Gallatin, Addison Bleile shot a 91 to place in a tie for sixth and lead the team. Wrigley Loucks shot 92, Kiah Holmes-Morrissey finished at 99 and Sophie Stark carded a 107. Bailey Kumlien finished outside the scoring at 115.
Bozeman’s Kira Connell matched Bleile’s 91 and is also tied for sixth. Bozeman’s scoring was completed by Avery Gardner (101), Arianna Vaughn (107) and Heidi Huber (107). Sara Zowada finished at 109.
Belgrade’s girls team was led by Lilia Troxel’s 93. Leila Mamangun and Nataly Durham followed close behind with 94 and 95, respectively. Teagan McMahon finished at 103, and Whitney Maierle shot 122.
Belgrade’s boys are in ninth place after shooting 74-over collectively. Landin Morin led with an 81, Brayton VanDyken shot 91, Connor Kelley finished at 92 and Dawson Clingingsmith had a 94. Owen Plagmann’s 96 was not included in the scoring.
Bozeman soccer teams
tie Billings Senior
Bozeman High’s boys and girls soccer teams both tied Billings Senior on Tuesday.
The boys tied 1-1, while the girls played to a scoreless draw.
In the boys game, Senior’s Lucas Thompson scored on a penalty kick in the 14th minute. Bozeman’s Bryce Lenneman knotted the game in the 62nd minute following an assist from Parker Sandholm.
The tie keeps Bozeman and Senior’s boys tied atop the Eastern AA standings with identical 5-0-1 records.
The tie for Bozeman’s girls puts that team at 5-0-1 this season as well. The Hawks lead the Eastern AA over Gallatin (4-1) and Senior (3-1-2).
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.