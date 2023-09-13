Let the news come to you

Bozeman’s boys golf team finished the first day of competition at the Bozeman Invite on Wednesday in second place as all four of the team’s scorers shot 79 or below and in the top 10 at Bridger Creek Golf Course.

Cooper Bourret and David Bickerstaff led that group with 5-over-par 76s, putting them in a tie for fourth place heading into Thursday’s final round at Valley View Golf Club. Teammate Logan Lynch shot a 78 (ninth place) and Jack McKee carded a 79 (10th place) to complete the team’s scoring. Reid Wilkinson wasn’t included in the score, but he continued the team’s remarkable consistency as he shot an 81 (12th place).

The Hawks trail only Billings Skyview in the team race. Bozeman finished 25-over on Monday, eight strokes behind the Falcons, who had Logan Connolly (1-under 70) and Tye Boone (73) in the top two individual spots.


