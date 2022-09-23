Bozeman’s boys golf team was in a strong position after the first day of the Eastern AA Divisional on Thursday at Riverside Country Club. On the final day, Friday at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club, the Hawks flexed their depth once again.
Each of Bozeman’s five golfers finished in the top 10, helping the Hawks to the divisional title with a two-day team score of 624. Freshman Cooper Bourret followed up his Thursday 74 with a 75 on Friday and earned medalist honors. His 149 bested Gallatin senior Gavin Klein (76-76—152) by three strokes. Bozeman senior Nate Pailthorpe shot an 80 on Friday, giving him 153 and third place for the tournament.
Logan Lynch (83-80—163), David Bickerstaff (85-80—165) and Spencer Wilkinson (79-88—167) rounded out Bozeman’s scoring by finishing in seventh, eighth and 10th place, respectively.
The Hawks overcame rainy weather on Thursday and windy but otherwise clear conditions on Friday to take the top spot.
“We just toughed through the harsh weather, and the pin placements today were a little rough,” Pailthorpe said, “but it’s awesome to see all of us place top 10 at divisionals.”
Bourret earned the first medalist honor of his career.
“It was really the consistency for him that set him apart the last two days,” Hawks head coach Ryan Nelson said.
Like Pailthorpe, Bourret was impressed with the top-to-bottom play of the team this week.
“Our team played pretty good, but we’ve got a lot left in the tank, and I think we can really do well at state. I think we’re one of the top contenders,” Bourret said. “Anybody on our team can go really low. My teammates are amazing. It’s really fun to spend time with them. Really looking forward to Helena.”
Klein was joined in the tournament’s top 15 by teammates Finn Chumbler (80-85—165) and Toby Dinges (81-88—169). Eli Huskey (85-86) and Scott Voigt (86-85) weren’t far off with identical scores of 171.
“We all wanted to go to state, so it’s a good accomplishment for all of us to go,” Klein said.
Klein, despite the same score each day, said he didn’t play as steady as the numbers indicate. Still, he was advantageous with his play, moving up from fifth place, where he sat after the first day.
“I can understand why he would be upset or disappointed. He does have high expectations,” Raptors head coach Matt Clark said. “He’s an incredible talent, and I told him, ‘Better to have your A game next week than this week.’”
The Billings West girls won with a team score of 669, led by medalist Bella Johnson’s 152 (75-77). Gallatin’s Addiley Lloyd was one stroke back heading into Friday but finished four strokes back at 156 (76-80).
The Raptors girls team placed third overall with a score of 704. Zoie Ceartin (88-88—176) and Addison Bleile (82-96—178) placed 12th and 13th, respectively. Kiah Holmes-Morrisey finished at 194 (88-106) and Wrigley Loucks wrapped up at 217 (107-110).
“Our seniors Zoie and Addiley have kind of carried us and then we’ve got three sophomores who are steadily improving every single week and getting experience,” Clark said. “It was only a matter of time before any one of those three sophomores came in with a really low score. Addison had an unbelievable week of practice, along with the others too. She just hit the ball so well.”
Bozeman’s Olivia Yochim placed fourth overall with a score of 165 (83-82), helping the Hawks to a fourth-place finish (725) and a state berth. Ava Couture (91-92—183) placed 14th overall. Kira Connell (91-96—187), Sara Zowada (93-97—190) and Annika Swandal (111-119—230) rounded out the Hawks’ performance.
“They’re excited. On to state for them,” Nelson said. “Olivia’s been consistent all year. Ava’s kind of stepped it up the past couple weeks. I think Kira has some scores in the 80s in her. You never know once you get to state.”
