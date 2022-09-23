Let the news come to you

Bozeman’s boys golf team was in a strong position after the first day of the Eastern AA Divisional on Thursday at Riverside Country Club. On the final day, Friday at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club, the Hawks flexed their depth once again.

Each of Bozeman’s five golfers finished in the top 10, helping the Hawks to the divisional title with a two-day team score of 624. Freshman Cooper Bourret followed up his Thursday 74 with a 75 on Friday and earned medalist honors. His 149 bested Gallatin senior Gavin Klein (76-76—152) by three strokes. Bozeman senior Nate Pailthorpe shot an 80 on Friday, giving him 153 and third place for the tournament.

Logan Lynch (83-80—163), David Bickerstaff (85-80—165) and Spencer Wilkinson (79-88—167) rounded out Bozeman’s scoring by finishing in seventh, eighth and 10th place, respectively.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

