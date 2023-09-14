Jack McKee finished his round and soon began doling out fist bumps and high fives. Shooting the low score tends to come with a fair amount of glad-handing.
With the help of three birdies, McKee finished at a 1-over-par 71 on Thursday, posting the best score for his Bozeman team and in the entire field at Valley View Golf Club on the second day of the Bozeman Invite. The Hawks combined to take second place with a two-day score of 616, just 13 strokes behind Billings Skyview.
McKee shot a 79 on Wednesday at Bridger Creek Golf Course but shaved off eight strokes on Thursday to finish at 150 for the tournament, winning a scorecard playoff to take third individually.
“It feels pretty good,” he said. “I wish I put two really good rounds together, but you know, sometimes you just can't, so I’ll take one.”
Combined with his Hawks teammates, though, Bozeman had a really competitive two days. David Bickerstaff (76-75—151) placed fifth overall, Cooper Bourret (76-80—156) tied for eighth and Logan Lynch (78-81—159) placed 10th. Reid Wilkinson shot a pair of 81s and finished at 162, which put him out of the scoring but still 15th overall.
Head coach Ryan Nelson said the team benefits greatly from not just a deep skill set, but from a healthy amount of camaraderie.
“They kind of challenge each other,” Nelson said. “I think they kind of want to best each other out there, but at the same time, they're very happy for each other when somebody shoots really low like Jack did today. They're really excited for him.”
The Hawks have had several low scorers throughout the season. McKee said it’s because they all have a well-rounded approach to the game.
“I think a lot of us are really good off the tee,” he said. “A lot of us are really good at the short game, putting, irons, all that stuff.”
The journey to postseason success begins next week with the Eastern AA Divisional, which will be hosted at nearby Riverside Country Club and Cottonwood Hills Golf Club on Thursday and Friday. This week’s showing was an encouraging one before heading into an important stretch of the season.
“We'll be pretty confident going into those rounds just because we know those courses and we know we can play well there,” McKee said.
Also this week, Gallatin’s girls made a nice statement by placing third overall at the Bozeman Invite. The Raptors’ two-day score of 779 trailed Billings Senior (690) and Billings West (708).
“We kind of have standards that we want to play to, and if you asked our individual girls I think a lot of them would say that they didn't play to that standard,” Raptors head coach Matt Clark said, “that they left some shots out there, but being top three is a good thing. And yesterday, I think we were in fourth, and we improved on that, so that's a good thing.”
Gallatin was paced by Addison Bleile’s 91 at Bridger Creek and her 84 at Valley View. She finished at 175 for the tournament, taking fifth place. That her better score came on the course where her family has a membership was no surprise.
“I think it helped a lot because it was home course advantage,” Bleile said. “And I know every shot, how to play it and what not to do, so that helped a lot in my scoring and how I placed fifth.”
Wrigley Loucks and Kiah Holmes-Morrissey each carded a 96 on Thursday and finished at 188 and 195, respectively, for the tournament. Sophie Stark shot 114 on Thursday and finished at 221 to complete the team scoring.
Bleile said her team has a strong sense of togetherness, which helps when rounds get up and down. But she’s seen a lot of progress from some of her teammates this year, and she’s hopeful they can go into the divisional next week pretty relaxed.
“I think the mindset is just to just think of it as a normal tournament,” she said. “Like, it doesn't matter. Just play for fun.”
Belgrade’s girls team placed fourth at the Bozeman Invite with a team score of 790. Bozeman was fifth at 820.
For the Panthers, Leila Mamangun (94-90—184) placed ninth, Lilia Troxel (93-99—192) placed 12th, Nataly Durham (95-107—202) placed tied for 16th and Teagan McMahon (103-113—216) tied for 31st.
For Bozeman on Thursday, Heidi Huber, Sara Zowada and Avery Gardner each shot 101. Kira Connell, after a team-leading 91 on Wednesday, was sick on Thursday, so Hope Johnson took her spot in the varsity lineup and shot 111. Gardner finished at 202 for the tournament and tied for 16th.
Gallatin’s boys placed fifth overall with a score of 657. Helena Capital (631) and Billings West (652) occupied the third and fourth spots, respectively, behind Skyview and Bozeman.
Cobe Sacry (82-79—161) tied for 12th to lead the team. Benson Lauermann (82-83—165) and Ryan Dailey (86-79—165) tied for 17th, and Toby Dinges completed the scoring (81-85—166) by taking 19th place.
“Our younger guys, Benson and Ryan Dailey, played pretty well today,” Clark said.
Though he acknowledged that his boys team also probably didn’t reach the standard it strives for, Clark saw the overall finish — fourth among Eastern AA teams — as a positive sign heading into next week.
“It's good that we're kind of trending that way,” Clark said.
Belgrade’s boys team placed ninth overall with a team score of 715. Landin Morin shot a team-leading 86 on Thursday to finish at 167 for the tournament, placing in tie for 20th.
At the top of the girls individual standings was Bella Johnson of Billings West, who shot a 69 on Thursday to finish at 143. Kenzie Walsh (80-80—160) and Becca Washington (82-85—167) of Billings Senior were second and third, respectively. Capital’s Olivia McGreevey (84-85—169) was fourth.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.