Jack McKee finished his round and soon began doling out fist bumps and high fives. Shooting the low score tends to come with a fair amount of glad-handing.

With the help of three birdies, McKee finished at a 1-over-par 71 on Thursday, posting the best score for his Bozeman team and in the entire field at Valley View Golf Club on the second day of the Bozeman Invite. The Hawks combined to take second place with a two-day score of 616, just 13 strokes behind Billings Skyview.

McKee shot a 79 on Wednesday at Bridger Creek Golf Course but shaved off eight strokes on Thursday to finish at 150 for the tournament, winning a scorecard playoff to take third individually.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on X/Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

