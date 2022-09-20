Gavin Klein trailed late against Cooper Bourret last week in Gallatin and Bozeman’s second annual crosstown match play tournament when Raptors head coach Matt Clark approached his top golfer.
Gallatin’s top two girls players — Addiley Lloyd and Zoie Ceartin — had won their matches, so now Klein had to win his to salvage a tie with the Hawks. Clark laid out the scenario for the senior: two holes down with three to play.
“I felt comfortable enough to go and tell him ‘You have to win this,’” Clark said, “and in years past I don’t know if I would have done that. It takes a pretty special person to be able to handle that kind of pressure, and I know Gavin is comfortable with that.”
Klein went on to win the next three holes against the Bozeman freshman, tying the teams 5-5 in the tournament (Gallatin won on a tiebreaker match between the head coaches).
Klein is in his third year on varsity at Gallatin, but this is his first season as the No. 1 golfer because the Raptors had several other talented players ahead of him each of the last two years. His rise to that top spot in the lineup has long been in the making, and now that he’s there, he’s learning to embrace the responsibilities that come with it.
He is playing regularly now with golfers closer to his own skill level, a luxury he didn’t have last year by being a No. 5 golfer who would have been a top-two golfer at most other schools.
“I think when you’re playing with people who are just as good as you or even better, it makes you want to play better and keep focus more,” Klein said. “It’s definitely a better experience for me.”
Clark calls Klein one of the best golfers in the state in part because of his dedication to improving the physical, mental and skill aspects of his game. Klein has enrolled in weight training classes to get stronger, and Clark speaks glowingly about the practice hours Klein logs.
But it’s Klein’s mindset, Clark said, that sets him apart. That much was apparent during the match play tournament.
“He’s clutch,” Clark said. “He keeps things pretty simplified. He stays in the present, doesn’t get ahead of himself and he just seems like a seasoned vet.”
Klein began the year quite well, winning the Great Falls Invitational with rounds of 66 and 69, with just one bogey over two days.
“A lot of the work I put in during the summer has paid off,” he said. “I played a pretty good first tournament. I just told myself that I could do that every time I go out and play. It’s just a matter of if everything flows how it’s supposed to.”
Since then, though, Klein admits his swing hasn’t been as effective as he’d like. He hasn’t shot in the 60s in a competition since that opening tournament. He hasn’t finished outside the top five of any meet, however, with rounds in the low- and mid-70s. Klein said something has “been a little off” with his game, but he’s hoping to have it figured out and corrected with the Eastern AA Divisional this week and, he hopes, the state meet next week in Helena.
The divisional begins Thursday at Riverside Country Club, which Klein considers his home course, and continues Friday at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club.
“I’d like to just go out there and play the best I can,” Klein said. “I’ve got all the pieces. I just need to put them together.”
Klein is glad to have fellow senior Eli Huskey with him to share in the responsibility of helping to lead the team.
“Eli has a really good swing,” Klein said. “He really cares about the game. He works every day to get better at golf.”
Similar to Klein, Huskey has also taken a giant leap this year — from being on the junior varsity to now being the varsity’s No. 2 golfer.
“I knew I had to step up because we lost a lot of seniors,” Huskey said. “Just practicing as much as you can and playing other tournaments outside of school events. You just have to go out there and play.”
Clark said Huskey has always had the physical tools — “He can hit it a mile” — to excel in this sport, but this season has seen a lot of growth in the senior’s mental approach.
“He’s put up some really good numbers, some really good rounds, and his ability to bounce back from adverse situations, he’s improved so much and I’m super proud of him,” Clark said.
The Eastern AA has been crowded and competitive all year — with Bozeman and Billings Skyview among the most consistent teams. The Raptors are the defending AA state champions and will need strong showings from their seniors this week and next if they are to repeat.
In Klein’s case, Clark said Klein’s best golf could still be ahead of him.
“He’s continuously gotten better and keeps putting himself in position to hopefully be peaking during divisionals,” he said, “and we’ll see what happens at state.”
