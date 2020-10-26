Matt Kelley wasn’t sure how the Montana High School Association arrived at its decision.
Earlier this month, the MHSA allowed up to six people per uniformed athlete to attend postseason contests, four for managers, two for coaches and two for cheerleaders. The minimum is two people per athlete. MHSA executive director Mark Beckman said this was in response to some sites in the state allowing “a lot more” people.
This maximum was more than Gallatin County health officials and local school administrators had decided on, which was two per athlete, as the coronavirus pandemic remains prevalent. Kelley, the Gallatin City-County Health Officer, said his department was sticking to that recommendation. Bozeman School District activities director Mark Ator said he’s abiding by that when organizing events.
“I don’t really know if (MHSA) guidelines were informed by local public health, but we’re dealing with it,” Kelley said earlier this month. “I’ve provided (Gallatin County) school districts with some ways to make athletic events as safe as possible, and I think they’ve taken those to heart and they’re working through those recommendations.”
MHSA postseason football has already begun. Postseason volleyball tournaments are underway this week. State soccer matches as well as state golf and cross-country meets have already been held.
Kelley said “crowds are a pretty significant problem in the current environment.” Coronavirus cases in Montana and in Gallatin County are rising substantially. As of Monday, Montana had 9,855 active cases, an all-time high, with 360 active hospitalizations and 303 deaths as a result of COVID-19.
Kelley said his priority is allowing high school athletes to compete and to let their parents watch in a safe manner. He feels limiting crowd size is an effective way to do that.
“It puts us in a difficult situation when the MHSA comes out with guidance that we haven’t seen,” Kelley said. “This whole thing is a difficult situation. We just have to kind of keep working our way through it, keep communicating. Complaining about it is not going to do much good.”
Beckman noted that attendance allowance is only permitted by the MHSA if it’s in line with health officials in that specific area or county.
He “no doubt” believes six people per athlete is manageable with social distancing in any size of venue, especially outdoors for sports like football. He noted that football fields usually have more seating available anyway, which allows for more space.
“Because it is the playoffs,” Beckman said, “it will allow mom, dad and maybe the two sets of grandparents or whoever they choose up to that max.”
Beckman said he’s in an online meeting with a board which represents all county health officers in the state every two weeks and has met with other health officials as well. He said they’ve effectively shared information.
“It’s a very difficult job in county health,” Beckman said, “because each area has a different number of people, number of cases, dealing with different factors, have different staff, now a rising number of cases, they have contact tracing. So I think they’ve all done a very good job and they’re working with us.”
Beckman said the MHSA board also agreed on six people rather than four per athlete because team numbers are proportional for venue sizes. Volleyball gyms may be smaller, he said, but fewer people will be allowed because there are less players on a roster. And he said gyms will be cleared out after each match if multiple contests are to be played at one place on the same day.
“We want to make sure we can continue through the postseason and keep kids safe and keep, of course, our fans, officials and coaches along with our participants safe,” Beckman said. “So by looking at some different strategies, we wanted to make sure all of our requirements and considerations we had in place as we were going through the regular season continued.”
Kelley said his collaboration with school leaders in the county has been positive. Ator said allowing two people per athlete to games “seems like the fairest thing at the moment.” He didn’t try to increase fan allowance.
“I didn’t even think about asking to be honest,” Ator said, “with COVID cases rising in Montana and Gallatin County specifically, I didn’t even ask for more.”
Ator said he didn’t know of any cases or outbreaks rooting from attendance at games since the fall sports season picked up in August. He was aware some people occasionally haven’t followed face covering and social distancing guidelines closely. He said he’s tried to enforce those rules.
Beckman said county health officials would have to step in if protocols are constantly being broken.
“For the most part,” Ator said, “the parents and the school district have been real cooperative.”
Montana State basketball is expected to begin competition in late November. Kelley said discussions regarding attendance for those events will pick up closer to the first games of the season.
Kelley recognized the difficult decision-making process for high school athletics during the pandemic. That’s why he stressed that continuous collaboration among school and health leaders will be vital.
“They have a really tough job, I have a really tough job, parents have a really tough job. This is really tough,” Kelley said. “And what is really important is we work together on it. We know we’re going to make decisions that not everybody is going to agree with, but I just hope people know we’re trying to make those decisions in a way that strikes a balance between letting kids compete, letting parents watch their kids compete and keeping things as safe as possible.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.