top story With plenty of new faces, Bozeman football aims to still be a threat By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Aug 25, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Bozeman senior Jaxon Cotton (left) and junior Luke Smith celebrate an interception and touchdown by Smith during the Bozeman High scrimmage on Saturday at Van Winkle Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Bozeman junior Jake Casagrande (14) hands the ball off to senior Jase Applebee during the Bozeman High scrimmage on Saturday at Van Winkle Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now TOP: Hawks sophomore Rocky Lencioni is tackled by freshman Solomon Keegan during the Bozeman High scrimmage on Saturday at Van Winkle Stadium. ABOVE: Noah Dahlke sheds an attempted tackle from Issac Alcorn during a Gallatin High scrimmage on Friday at Van Winkle Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Hawks want to dispel the notion right away that they are a depleted team.After losing eight starters on both offense and defense from last season’s team that went 7-3 and lost in the state semifinals, the prevailing mindset during the preseason is one of hoping to prove people wrong.“There’s a lot of talk around how we’re not nearly as good as we’re used to,” senior tight end and defensive lineman Jaxon Cotton said. “We’re very confident in what we can do, and we feel like we can play with anybody in the state.” The Hawks get their first chance at proving it when the season opens at 7 p.m. Friday at Helena Capital.Sixth-year head coach Levi Wesche said replacing graduated players is a yearly challenge, making this season no different.“We’re just replacing quite a few guys, but it’s high school football. Every year you’re replacing people,” Wesche said. “It’s very rare you have a junior who stands out. We’ve been very lucky we’ve had a few in the past. Varsity football should be senior-laden, so you should be replacing guys as you go. You’ve got to find guys and coach them up.”Arguably the most critical of replacements comes at quarterback, where junior Jake Casagranda has already been named the starter for the new season. After the team’s scrimmage last weekend, Wesche said Casagranda, at 6-foot-3, can read the field well while also being mobile enough to run if he needs to.Jase Applebee, the team’s senior running back and free safety, said Casagranda has acclimated well to the quarterbacking duties.“For coming in as a junior, he’s really stepped up and been a natural leader,” Applebee said. “We’ve been able to run our offense and implement whatever we want, and he’s been able to take it great and lead us through all of it.” When Casagrada reads the field, Wesche said he’s excited about the team’s playmakers that will be available.“Our (defensive backs) and our receiving corps are the strengths of our team,” he said. “We’ve got Bryson Zanto playing outside. Kendall Stromberg, he’s the other outside and playing really well. We’ll rotate Jase and Avery Allen at slot receiver, which gives us a very dynamic combo. Those three, four guys right there, they’re dynamic. They can play in the backfield, they can play outside, they can play slot receiver. They’ll be able to win in man coverage, I feel like, and they’re smart enough to identify coverage and be on the same page as our quarterback.”Cotton will also serve a critical role on both sides of the ball.“He started every game at tight end for us last year, and he’s put on about 15 pounds. He’s faster and stronger,” Wesche said after the team’s scrimmage. “He catches the ball extremely well. He caught one ball today and also got a few pressures on the quarterback, so I really like where we’re at with Jaxon.”Applebee’s understudy at running back is Brady Casagranda, Jake’s freshman brother who had several strong runs during the scrimmage and received high praise from Wesche afterward.“We’ve had some pretty talented freshmen in my time here, and he is right there with all of them,” the coach said. “On par with some of the best. I’m excited to see him contribute. Normally we wouldn’t play a freshman on varsity. This will be the first time we’ve ever played a freshman on varsity. Our numbers kind of dictate that a little bit, but his talent also makes it pretty impossible to not play him.”Collectively, the Hawks will have to manage rosy optimism like that while also executing in each of their new roles. Their performance will signify to opposing teams just how different or similar Bozeman really is.“I think our expectations are high,” Applebee said. “We’re going to work. We’re really excited for what this year can be.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jase Applebee Levi Wesche Jaxon Cotton Sport American Football Team Varsity Freshman Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets