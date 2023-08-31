Both Bozeman High and Gallatin High won their football season openers last week and learned a little about their teams in the process.
For starters, and potentially most important, their respective quarterback situations seem to be in capable hands.
For the Raptors, juniors Reese Dahlke (4 of 11 for 84 yards and a touchdown) and Grant Vigen (6 of 11 for 144 yards and two touchdowns) each had time leading the offense against Helena Capital and did so while taking care of the football for the most part.
How the quarterbacks play — both individually and as part of a two-QB system — in Week 2 against Missoula Sentinel will be telling. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Van Winkle Stadium. Head coach Hunter Chandler called the playing time split between the quarterbacks “a week-to-week thing.”
“We were happy with both of those guys,” Chandler added. “I think there was a little bit of nerves there at the beginning. And I think they kind of settled in as the game went on. That was a good learning experience for them against a really, really good defense that does what they do really well.”
Among the other takeaways from the first week, Chandler noted his team’s effort on defense.
“There’s a lot of things that we could have done better, but I really thought our physicality running to the ball and the energy they played with was really impressive,” he said. “Being on the sideline, that was one of the harder hitting football games I’ve been a part of.”
Up next will be Sentinel — which, like Capital and the Raptors themselves, was a Class AA playoff semifinalist last season. The Spartans are fresh off a 50-12 win over Billings Skyview last week.
Chandler is hopeful his team can continue getting “better at our assignments, our technique and really trying to refine those so that we continue to get better every week.”
Sentinel is sure to present another test because of its talented roster — highlighted by University of Montana commits Grady Walker (eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown last week) and Danny Sirmon (three catches for 39 yards and a sack).
“They’re a really good measuring stick for us in the early part of the season,” Chandler said.
For Bozeman, a longtime rivalry with Butte is renewed on Friday as the programs play each other for the first time since the 2019 state championship game — a Hawks victory in Butte.
Bozeman returns to that site this week with senior Kellen Harrison as the new quarterback. He finished 15 of 29 passing for 260 yards and two touchdowns last Friday against Helena High. It was Harrison’s first extended play as a varsity quarterback, and he did well at taking care of the ball and making plays, head coach Levi Wesche said.
“Every series I felt like he was getting better,” Wesche said.
Harrison also played some on defense, which isn’t common for many starting quarterbacks at the Class AA level. But Wesche said Harrison can expect to play both ways as the Hawks build up some depth at safety.
“He’s a heck of a ballplayer, and we can’t discount that,” Wesche said. “So right now, we feel like this gives us the best chance to be successful.”
Harrison is in a rotation at safety with senior Andres Martinez and junior Kash Embry. Their development at that spot will take some weight off of Harrison’s shoulders and give him more opportunities, Wesche said, to be on the sidelines with a headset to speak with the offensive coordinator.
“He won’t be on the field all the time, but I think he’s gonna be a busy guy, that’s for sure,” Wesche said.
Elsewhere for the Hawks, Wesche said he was proud of the team’s rushing game in the first half against Helena. But he noted that success “dried up” in the second half after an hour-long delay for lightning right before halftime.
“I think a lot of that was just attention to detail, technique and assignment errors,” Wesche said.
He thought both teams struggled in that regard in the second half, but Wesche praised his team for managing to get the upper hand in the third and fourth quarters after being tied 7-7 at the half.
“To be able to not lose focus or not lose that edge and for us to be able to dial back in and come out and compete well enough to walk away with a win from what I think is a very, very good football team, I think that says a lot of our guys’ will to win,” Wesche said.
He’d like to see more of that against Butte, which won 21-17 last week at Billings West. The Bulldogs scored all of their points in the fourth quarter to win — overcoming four interceptions from quarterback Bo Demarais and a blocked punt.
“They had some bad things happen to them, and they just stuck with it and made it happen,” Wesche said.
Bozeman’s defense will have to be especially mindful of Butte’s receiving trio of Hudson Luedtke, Cayde Stajcar and Rueso Battermann.
“They got three receivers that are just outstanding,” Wesche said.
Wesche further added that Bozeman won last week despite “not playing our best.” He hopes to see more consistent effort and execution in the team’s final non-conference game. He pointed to Helena’s two scoring drives last week both being just one play as an early weak spot in the team’s defense.
But like Butte, Wesche said his team found a way to win without having its “best stuff.”
“I think it’s good to know that there’s still a direction for us to go to be successful,” he said.
