With Jase Applebee out, Bozeman prepares for Helena playoff meeting By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Nov 4, 2021 Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The saying is as true in football as it is in baseball: When you enter the game, the ball is going to find you.Kellen Harrison knew that, and he was prepared.The Bozeman sophomore was thrust into action on Oct. 22 against Billings West following an injury to starting free safety Jase Applebee in the first quarter. On one of his first plays, Harrison remembers Golden Bears quarterback Isaiah Claunch throwing a seam route pass intended for receiver Caden Dowler. “He overthrew it, and I picked it off,” Harrison said, recalling the sequence at practice this week. “I just saw the ball go up, and I made a play. I almost fumbled the ball (during the return) because it was scary.”Harrison gained 15 yards after coming down with the interception. But the Hawks’ offense couldn’t do much more with it in part because of West’s strong defense but also because of Applebee’s absence on offense. Bozeman lost 35-3.The team learned the next day that Applebee, a senior, had broken his right clavicle, ending his season. He finished just 67 yards short of 1,000 yards rushing to go with nine total touchdowns. As a defensive back, he had 40 tackles and one interception.As the No. 2 seed in the Eastern AA, Bozeman (5-4, 5-2) earned a bye last week in the opening round of the playoffs. The Hawks host Helena High at 7 p.m. Friday at Van Winkle Stadium in the Class AA quarterfinals.Bozeman players and coaches expected to face the Bengals (8-2) this week, anticipating they would be the highest remaining seed after the first round. Head coach Levi Wesche said Harrison will still be replacing Applebee in the secondary while Brady Casagranda and Austin Baller will handle most of the running back duties.Their success in those roles could dictate whether Bozeman’s season continues past this weekend.At least in Harrison’s case, he showed quite quickly he could have a similar impact.“(The ball) is definitely going to find you at some point,” he said, thinking back to being challenged immediately against West. “You’ve got to be ready for it.” Harrison also recorded two solo tackles against the Bears in his first extensive playing time of the season. Despite his abrupt role change, Wesche said the sophomore is well-suited to take over.“He’s got a really, really good feel back there for playing center field. He’s a talented kid,” Wesche said. “We knew he was going to be the future at free safety here the next couple years anyway. The plan got accelerated a little bit obviously with Jase’s injury, but I got a lot of confidence in him and what he can do back there.”On offense, with Applebee handling most of the rushing, Casagranda and Baller — a freshman and sophomore, respectively — have seen limited carries. Wesche was confident in their ability to step in as well. He also figures Helena will want to take advantage of its strong pass rush — led by senior Forrest Suero — and force Bozeman to pass the ball more anyway.Quarterback Jake Casagranda, Brady’s older brother, and a veteran group of receivers have proven this year that passing the ball isn’t an issue.“(Applebee) is obviously one of the better running backs in the state, we feel like, but I still feel like we have a ton of weapons on the offensive side of the ball,” Wesche said. “We still got our quarterback, and I feel like our offensive line is pretty solid. It’s not a good thing, but I don’t know that it’s insurmountable.”Senior left guard Jaren Perkins said the offensive line has to do its job even better now because the offense will look and operate slightly differently. As for the notion of being forced to play one way or the other, though, he’s not too concerned.“I feel like we’re pretty balanced,” he said. “We can shift depending on what we want to do pretty easily.”Brady Casagranda and Baller are also two of Bozeman’s leading tacklers. They and especially the defensive line will have to be mindful of Bengals quarterback Kaden Huot, who Wesche said has relied more on designed runs this season but is maybe even more dangerous when plays don’t shape up as planned.“He does a great job of making something out of nothing,” Wesche said. “I’m more worried about him being a creator and when things break down and get weird.”Helena, the No. 3 seed from the Western AA, earned a 42-28 victory over Gallatin last week to arrange a meeting with the Hawks. Bozeman has ended the Bengals’ season each of the past two years. The Hawks are looking to add to that streak on Friday.“I think we’re all going to be playing for each other,” Perkins said. “I think the younger guys and us older guys, we don’t want this to be the last time we play together. We want to keep this team going on for the next couple weeks.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670.