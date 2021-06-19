BILLINGS — Toby Veltkamp returned an intercepted pass 49 yards for a second-quarter touchdown Saturday night to help highlight the West's 21-12 victory in the 74th Montana East-West Shrine Game played at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium.
The East jumped ahead 12-0 in the first quarter before the West took the lead for keeps with 15 second-quarter points.
The West got on the scoreboard with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Dayton Bay to Jake Olson. Olson also caught a pass from Cormac Benn for a two-point conversion to make it 12-8.
Just over a minute later, Veltkamp got his hands on a Carson Hunter pass and raced 49 yards for the pick 6 to put West in charge for good. The point-after kick by Jaiden Kemundt made it 15-12.
West's Colter Janacaro added another score in the third quarter on a 3-yard run.
The East used a 38-yard field goal by Jacksen Burckley, a safety and a 3-yard run by Jaymn Medlock to jump ahead 12-0.
The West finished with 257 yards on offense, with Bay accounting for 141 of them by completing 20 of 32 passes.
Janacaro rushed for 53 yards on 13 carries. Olson wound up with 48 receiving yards with his four catches.
East QB Marcus Wittman passed for 79 yards and rushed for 26. Teammate Junior Bergen caught eight passes for 42 yards.
