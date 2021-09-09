Utah State kicker, Bozeman grad Connor Coles named Mountain West special teams player of week By Utah State Sports Information and Chronicle Staff Sep 9, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save After making a trio of field goals in Utah State's thrilling 26-23 come-from-behind victory last week at Washington State, Connor Coles was named the Mountain West special teams player of the week.Coles, who kicked field goals of 23, 39 and 28 yards, respectively, won the award for the second time in his career. The three field goals were a career high for the senior from Bozeman. Coles also made his only extra point to tally 10 points against the Cougars. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Connor Coles Field Goal American Football Sport Team Player Extra Point Utah Bozeman Mountain West Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets