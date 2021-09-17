Three Forks QB McCauley throws three touchdowns in win over Anaconda By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Sep 17, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Three Forks quarterback Tallyn McCauley threw three touchdowns and the Wolves added a score on defense Friday en route to winning 33-7 at home against Anaconda.The Wolves improved to 3-1 this season and begin conference play next week against Broadwater (Townsend).Head coach Connor Sullivan said the team had issues holding onto the football, but the offense still managed to put together a nice game. “Offensively we moved the ball well,” Sullivan said. “We had a lot of turnovers tonight, a lot of fumbles, so we’ve got to clean those up and get ready to go next week.”Three Forks running back Colten Hayder opened the scoring with a long touchdown run. In the second quarter, linebacker Walker Page intercepted a screen pass and returned it for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead. “I thought the defense played really well,” Sullivan said. “We got stops when we needed them.”McCauley threw the first of his three touchdown passes right before halftime to Austin Allen.“You could tell it was just his second start,” Sullivan said of McCauley. “In the first half he was a little bit nervous, had some jitters, but in the second half he played really, really well.”After halftime, he threw touchdowns to Dylan Kamps and Reid Woodward.Anaconda (0-4) got on the board late in the fourth quarter on an 8-yard rushing touchdown from Nate Blodnick. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Touchdown Connor Sullivan Forks Qb Mccauley Sport American Football Tallyn Mccauley Screen Pass Walker Anaconda Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets