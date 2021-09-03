Three Forks football begins season with back-to-back wins By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Sep 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Three Forks quarterback Owen Long makes a throw earlier this season. Dan Chesnet / Belgrade News Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Connor Sullivan didn’t want to speak very much after his team’s game, as he had strained his voice. The Three Forks head coach had plenty to be excited about.The Wolves were stout defensively and mustered just enough points to pull off a 6-0 win over Red Lodge at home Friday. Three Forks has started the season 2-0, eclipsing its win total from the previous two seasons.“Years past, we kind of would fold over a little bit,” Sullivan said. “I’m super proud of those guys.” The only score of the game was a 95-yard kickoff return by Jacob Buchignani, who also returned a fumble for a touchdown last week, to open the second half. Sullivan lauded his team’s blocking on the play.But defensively, Sullivan didn’t think any single player stood out. He believed all of them excelled. “Our defense stepped up and made play after play after play,” Sullivan said. “They played their butts off and rallied to the ball.”Sullivan was optimistic going into the season once participation increased. He said the program doubled its turnout from two years ago to nearly 40 players. This provides pivotal depth, especially on the offensive and defensive lines.Last week, the Wolves defeated Roundup 43-6 to open the season. It was their first home win in four years. Three Forks scored plenty on offense while recording three takeaways and not allowing a first down until late in the third quarter on defense.The Wolves hope to maintain their momentum headed into their contest at Florence-Carlton next week.“It’s going to take a great week of practice,” Sullivan said. “We’re going to have to execute everything. We can’t have any slipups. We’ve got to come out and compete.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Connor Sullivan Fork Sport American Football Win Defense Player Head Coach Team ColtonPool Author email Follow ColtonPool Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets