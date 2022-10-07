Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Two touchdowns in six seconds provided all the breathing room Gallatin would need.

After the visitors from Belgrade ate up nearly 8 minutes for a scoring drive to end the first half, the Raptors responded with, technically, two touchdowns in about a minute and a half to start the third quarter. But the scoring plays — touchdown passes to Evan Cherry — came with just six seconds between them on the clock.

The sequence took the Raptors from a two-touchdown lead to a four-score advantage en route to an eventual 40-14 win Friday at Van Winkle Stadium.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Recommended for you