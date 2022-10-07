Two touchdowns in six seconds provided all the breathing room Gallatin would need.
After the visitors from Belgrade ate up nearly 8 minutes for a scoring drive to end the first half, the Raptors responded with, technically, two touchdowns in about a minute and a half to start the third quarter. But the scoring plays — touchdown passes to Evan Cherry — came with just six seconds between them on the clock.
The sequence took the Raptors from a two-touchdown lead to a four-score advantage en route to an eventual 40-14 win Friday at Van Winkle Stadium.
The win moved Gallatin to 3-0 all-time against the Panthers in the school’s three-year history. But more importantly it pushed the Raptors’ record to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the Eastern AA as the best season in school history so far continued in a straightforward fashion.
The win sets up a more-meaningful-than-normal matchup with Bozeman High next week. The Hawks won 36-11 on Friday against Great Falls CMR, putting their record at 5-2 overall and 5-0 in the conference. The teams will be battling for badly needed positioning atop the Eastern AA, a crowd that also includes Billings West (5-2, 5-0).
In response to Belgrade getting on the scoreboard at the end of the second quarter, Gallatin opened the third with a long drive of its own, capped by a 5-yard pass from Garrett Dahlke to Cherry on fourth down. Just 1:26 had come off the clock.
A Panthers penalty on the ensuing extra point gave the Raptors a favorable kickoff spot, and they took advantage. They surprised Belgrade with an onside kick and recovered at the Panthers 35-yard line. On the next play, Dahlke found Cherry wide open again for another touchdown, putting the game effectively out of reach.
“We felt like we had momentum at that point,” Raptors head coach Hunter Chandler said. “They had been bleeding the clock for a long time, so we wanted to try to give our offense another possession and try to get another score.”
Gallatin later added a 5-yard rushing touchdown from Aidan Martin in the final minute of the third quarter for a 40-7 lead after the extra point was blocked.
Belgrade quarterback Diego Casas capped a long drive at the start of the fourth quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run to narrow the margin slightly. But Gallatin’s defense, largely, kept the Panthers in check.
Gallatin’s first two drives of the game ended in points as Dahlke found receiver Quinn Clark for a pair of touchdowns — 13 yards on the first and 3 yards on the second as the buzzer sounded on the first 12 minutes.
It was a quick start offensively, a welcomed sight after three consecutive comeback wins.
“It definitely was a big priority,” Chandler said. “I thought they did a good job of running the ball and milking the clock a little bit. (Our) offense played well tonight.”
The Raptors forced a Panthers punt on the first drive of the second quarter and then scored on their third series. On consecutive plays, Gallatin converted a third-and-17 with a screen pass to Cherry and then received a 15-yard touchdown run from Bryce Mikkelson for a 21-0 lead with 8:03 remaining in the half.
That would be Gallatin’s last possession of the half, though, as Belgrade found some offensive traction to the tune of a drive that lasted 7:58 and ended with an 8-yard pass from Casas to Tre Randle on fourth down. After getting one first down on their first possession of the game, the Panthers punted three straight times before notching five first downs on their scoring drive.
That long sequence included Casas passes to Ehret Wesley and Wallace Baldwin to convert separate third downs; a Casas run for 15 yards to convert a third-and-14 situation; and a 15-yard screen pass to Randle to convert a fourth-and-7 scenario.
Belgrade dropped to 0-7 with the loss.
The Raptors were penalized several times in the game — most notably a taunting penalty after the second Cherry touchdown. As the season grows older, Chandler wants to see less and less of those moments.
“It’s just something that good football teams don’t do,” Chandler said. “That was a pretty chippy football game, but you’ve got to be able to keep your head and not cost your team. … We’ve got to be smarter. We’ve got to be better.”
