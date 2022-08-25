The Bozeman football team heads into the 2022 season with a strong sense of what is possible for it to accomplish. Head coach Levi Wesche said that’s a stark difference from 2021.
“I think the kids have a little higher expectations for themselves this year than they did last year,” he said. “Last year I think they went in not really knowing what they were going to be. I think we have a better idea of that this year.”
Despite that initial uncertainty last year, the Hawks went 5-2 in the Eastern AA, the second-best mark in the conference. They finished 5-5 overall with a playoff loss to Helena High after an opening-round bye.
As Wesche noted, aspirations are higher this year as the Hawks bring back more than a dozen starters from that playoff game. The team’s potential was unknown last year, even among its own players. This year, the Hawks will lean on their familiarity with each other to advance even further into the postseason.
“We’re all more experienced this year because most everyone played last year,” said sophomore Brady Casagranda. “It helps to have that experience and be close as a unit.”
Bozeman begins the season at 7 p.m. Friday at Van Winkle Stadium against Helena Capital, a rematch of last year’s opening 14-12 Bruins win in Helena.
“I think we’re coming in with a little more confidence,” senior left tackle and Montana State commit Everett Carr said. “We know what to do, and we’ve got to start off on a good foot.”
One certainty Wesche knew entering last season was that Casagranda, then a freshman, would be too good to not have a place on varsity. He made his biggest impact on defense, where he led the team in solo tackles (49), total tackles (91) and sacks (five) from his linebacker spot. His seven tackles for a loss ranked third on the team. His 91 tackles were also the sixth-most in the Eastern AA.
Casagranda will be back in the linebacking unit with fellow returners Quaid Ash and Austin Baller, who are both juniors. Ash had 61 tackles last season, including five for a loss, while Baller had 50 and seven, respectively.
“We’re all tight, we’re all friends,” Casagranda said of the linebackers.
“The whole defense is good and communicates. They really helped me last year to step up in my role.”
He might be in line for a larger role on offense, as well. Casagranda and Baller are both expected to be part of the running back group that could also include junior Jack O’Brien and senior Twin Bridges transfer Connor Nye.
“We’ve got three or four backs who could take carries for us right now,” Wesche said. “We haven’t really settled on an every-down back, and I don’t know if we will.”
The Hawks will also see senior quarterback Jake Casagranda — Brady’s brother — return as the starter for a second year. He threw for 2,001 yards and 18 touchdowns against just five interceptions last year while completing 65.3% of his passes. His yardage and touchdown totals were both second in the conference.
Wesche said the 6-foot-3 quarterback appears to have more confidence in himself, especially running the ball, entering this season. He added that Jake’s arm strength has possibly gotten better from the already impressive level he showed last season.
“He commands our offense really well,” Wesche said. “It’s nice having a returning starter. It’s easier to build some layers to your offense off that.”
Brady has seen his brother’s progression from one year to the next up close.
“He’s always working hard,” he said. “We came out on the fields on weekends in the summer and the spring and he threw to me. He’s always working hard. He wants to be a great player.”
Bozeman’s offensive line is expected to have three holdovers from last year: Carr at left tackle, junior Hudson Wiens at left guard and senior Austin Slate at center. The right side, as of a week ago during the team’s scrimmage, was not yet determined, but Wesche said juniors Will Mitchell, Malloy Mayer and Torin Jeske could all see some time there. Senior Trent Syvertson, once he returns from a thumb injury, could be in the mix as well.
Wiens and Mayer will also see time in Bozeman’s three-lineman base package on defense. Senior Luke Smith, who had 52 tackles and 11 for a loss last year, will join them.
Wesche has been pleased with the progress he’s seen from the team’s wide receivers and defensive backs, a group that includes juniors Rocky Lencioni, Harley Bianchini, Cordell Holzer and Kellen Harrison along with senior Avery Allen. Harrison will also be backup quarterback.
“We’re going to have a really good rotation at the receiver position,” Wesche said.
With so much returning experience, Wesche is hopeful the players carry themselves with a certain amount of confidence without getting too ahead of themselves.
“What you can’t be is complacent. I don’t want these kids to feel entitled, like they don’t have to work for anything,” Wesche said. “I don’t want them to be settling for a first-round playoff game. That’s not the goal. We’re going to go out, we’re going to compete every week, we’re going to worry about one game at a time, but hopefully we’re going to be the best team we can be every Friday night.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.