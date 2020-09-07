The Bozeman Hawks don’t expect their team identity or schematics to change much in 2020. Those have remained the same for the last decade.
That will be one of the few things that won’t be different, though. Parents of Hawks players won’t be allowed to attend away games. And few people will be permitted to be in the stands for games at Van Winkle Stadium. Players, coaches and referees will have to follow a plethora of health guidelines because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But Hawks offensive and defensive lineman Camren Spencer said his team, especially his fellow seniors, are willing to take those protocols seriously. If they don’t, players could be exposed to the coronavirus and they could have their final season halted.
“Football just gives us a chance to do what we love to do,” Spencer said.
“I can probably speak for anybody on the field,” he added, “we hope the season gets to go through because it kind of sucks if you get something cut short that you’re putting all this time into.”
The Hawks, the returning Class AA champions, will begin their 2020 campaign when they play at 7 p.m. Thursday at Billings Senior. Bozeman head coach Levi Wesche would like to believe his team is guaranteed to play that game, as if it were any other year, but he doesn’t think that’s the case.
That’s why he wants his players to remain thankful for every moment of practice, including last week’s scrimmage, they possibly can. After Class AA nonconference contests were called off, they realize no game is promised to be played on time.
“Before, we always knew there was going to be a tomorrow,” Wesche said. “And we can say, ‘Focus on each day and enjoy it like it’s your last,’ but it’s easy to blow that off. But with (COVID-19), that’s a real and true thing. All these kids know (the season can end) at any moment. So embracing the moment and living by the moment is a lot easier now because it’s real. It could change at any moment.
“So I think the kids are taking it more seriously than they ever have. I think they’re enjoying the game of football now more because they were just so close to losing it. We just don’t know what the future holds, so we just want to take advantage of the moments we do get to have as a football team, as brothers.”
Hawks senior offensive and defensive lineman John Brown was nervous initially the football season wouldn’t happen at all. The pandemic led to the Montana High School Association canceling state basketball tournaments and spring sports last school year.
Though fan attendance will seem different, Brown said that shouldn’t matter. He’s still confident in the potential of his team.
“It’s really important I think that we get to play football,” Brown said. “It gives us a chance to hang out, be around our friends and all be together.”
The Hawks defeated Senior 34-19 last season, but Wesche still called the Broncs “an enormous challenge” because of their team speed and coaching. Wesche added the matchup will ultimately be decided by who can more effectively tackle and limit turnovers.
That might be a more demanding task than usual. Due to the pandemic, the Hawks lost plenty of time this offseason which would’ve been spent working on those types of fundamentals. Wesche said the team’s scrimmage last Saturday was their only time they could tackle in a live setting this preseason. With plays at full speed and officials calling out any illegal formations, Wesche said that was “crucial in finding out where we’re really at.”
“We’re feeling good,” Spencer said. “We still have some room to grow, but we’re getting better every day. We’re ready. We’re ready to play.”
The Hawks, including Brown and Spencer, aren’t worried about a slow start. Other teams have faced similar limitations.
Plus, many of the Hawks, including their group of about 30 seniors, have played together for years. They feel they’re already meshing as a unit.
“Everybody wants to win the state championship,” Spencer said, “but we just want to go out there and be as good as we can be. We don’t really look at us being defending state champs, we just look at it as being another season.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.