BELGRADE — Belgrade had its chances to take back control, but Gallatin’s defense was too strong.
On fourth and long, Belgrade quarterback Austin Spangler rolled to his right. He desperately searched for a receiver, but couldn’t find one with Gallatin defenders barreling toward him. The Raptors sacked him, and their sideline went into a frenzy.
With only a couple minutes remaining, Gallatin took back possession with the lead intact. Players jumped, fist pumped and rushed to join others in celebration.
The Raptors had just won their first-ever game. They held on to defeat Belgrade 20-19 in an Eastern AA clash on Saturday.
“I think it’s awesome. It’s a great first step. These guys have been working super hard for months now,” Gallatin head coach Hunter Chandler said. “But it’s not the end-all, be-all. We’ve still got a lot of games, still got a lot of things we have to correct. We’re excited, but we know what we have ahead of us.”
In their first year as a program, the Raptors (1-1) are proving they’re building and learning from mistakes. Chandler pointed to last week when, in Gallatin’s season-opening loss at home, the Raptors allowed Great Falls to return the opening kickoff for a touchdown.
That’s why the Raptors wasted no time, making a bold yet risky decision in hopes of gaining that momentum early this time around. It paid off.
On the first play from scrimmage, Braeden Mikkelson threw out to Garret Dahlke behind him to his left. Then Dahlke tossed a precise, lofted pass to Corbin Holzer, who was wide open along the right sideline.
The Raptors eventually needed every point they could get, and they realized how vital establishing a tone would be.
“That was a huge momentum builder,” Holzer said. “It juiced us up, got us going for the rest of the game.”
Chandler said offensive coordinator JP Flynn, former Montana State all-American, drew the play up. He called Chandler after meetings last weekend, asking if he could run the play to open the game.
Chandler allowed it, but only if Flynn was sure it would work. The players were confident Belgrade wouldn’t be ready.
“(Flynn) told me it would work, and I trusted him,” Chandler said. “We put it together, practiced it all week and it turned out OK. We were excited about it. Good way to start the game.”
After the game was postponed Friday due to poor air quality, both teams were searching for their first wins of the season. They battled accordingly.
Following a botched punt play that set the Panthers up at Gallatin’s 30-yard line, Belgrade (0-2) took advantage. Spangler threw a 14-yard touchdown strike to Cedric Miller Jr., who slid in the back of the end zone to corral the pass.
Then with 8:06 remaining in the second quarter, the Raptors responded with a methodical drive that began at about midfield. Set up by a pinpoint pass from Mikkelson to Rylan Schlepp, Bryce Mikkelson punched in a 1-yard touchdown run to take the lead back.
“We’re tough,” Braeden Mikkelson said, “and we’re not going to stop fighting no matter who we’re playing.”
But the Panthers didn’t go away, as Aidan Kulbeck picked off a Gallatin pass late in the first half. Starting at Gallatin’s 26-yard line, Belgrade needed just one play to score again.
The Panthers lined up four receivers to the left, and Ta’Veus Randle to the right. Randle burned his defenders, and Spangler lofted the touchdown strike to him.
Extra points turned out to be pivotal. Though both teams scored twice in the opening two frames, the Raptors missed one kick and the Panthers couldn’t convert on either, giving Gallatin a one-point lead at intermission.
“We got to learn to play a complete game,” Panthers head coach Eric Kinnaman said. “Our defense was scrambling. Our offense didn’t take advantage of opportunities, and our special teams had a couple of blunders meaning missed extra points. That hurts. That’s points on the board.”
The Panthers opened the second half with a scoring drive, capped by a 28-yard touchdown pass from Spangler to Miller, his second half of the game.
But the Raptors replied less than four minutes later. They put together a 74-yard scoring drive, kept alive by a pass from Braeden Mikkelson to Schlepp on a wheel route on third and 11. Bryce Mikkelson finished the possession when he dove for the pylon on an 8-yard touchdown, giving the Raptors a one-point lead.
“I think it just shows how tough we are, that we came to play,” Holzer said about Gallatin’s resiliency. “Just because we’re young, that doesn’t mean anything. I think we’re strong and we’re ready.”
The close margin was why every possession was crucial. The Panthers carried a 2-1 turnover margin advantage at halftime. But the Raptors didn’t cough the ball up again and intercepted three passes, two by Garret Coley, giving Gallatin a pivotal advantage.
The Raptors, learning from the first half, realized the Panthers were giving them problems by taking advantage of Gallatin’s base defense. So the Raptors mixed up their coverages, giving the Panthers their own issues.
“It just feels great,” Coley said. “We couldn’t have done it without each other and the culture around our school.”
When the Panthers took over with less than three minutes left, the Raptors wouldn’t move. They forced a four-and-out, effectively ending the game.
“It’s pressure-packed, but it’s football at the end of the day. Just do your job,” Chandler said. “We finished it off.”
Still, the Raptors don’t believe they’re done improving. And they don’t think this will be the end of their success.
“It definley builds us momentum,” Holzer said. “I think there’s many more wins to come.”
