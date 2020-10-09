As much as Hunter Chandler tried to prepare his team for an up-tempo offense, the Gallatin head coach admitted nothing would be like the actual game.
And Great Falls CMR relied on a tempo faster than most other high school teams Chandler had seen in Montana. No matter how hard the Raptors practiced or conditioned, Chandler said, they were still worn out by the end of Friday’s contest.
After leading by 14 points at halftime, the Rustlers came back to defeat Gallatin 42-21 in an Eastern AA game in Great Falls.
“We’re just proud of our guys for playing hard,” Chandler said. “We just have to execute at a higher level.”
Chandler believed the Raptors (1-4) started the game well. They earned stops on defense and executed their game plan effectively on offense.
Midway through the first quarter, Braeden Mikkelson found Rylan Schlepp on the other end of the field, and Schlepp cruised along the sideline for a 72-yard touchdown.
Mikkelson hit Schlepp again for an 8-yard touchdown in the second quarter, which gave the Raptors a 14-0 lead at intermission.
“Execution-wise on defense, I thought we did a really good job of getting stops and playing our gaps and playing our guys in man coverage,” Chandler said. “And then we had a few big plays on offense. Offense did a great job of just moving the ball, making good plays and also just taking care of the ball. Both sides of the ball, it was all going according to plan, and then second half we just didn’t execute.”
Chandler said CMR “came out firing” to start the second half. They scored on their first two possessions after halftime on a Raef Newbrough 26-yard touchdown run and a 7-yard pass from Newbrough to Cole Taylor which tied the game.
Gallatin took the lead back when Garret Dahlke intercepted a CMR pass. This led to Noah Dahlke catching a screen pass and running 76 yards for a touchdown.
But the Rustlers bounced back, scoring 28 unanswered points to close out the game. Newbrough added three more touchdown runs, and Cayden Doran returned an interception for a touchdown as well.
“We just didn’t execute as well as we should’ve,” Chandler said. “We just gave up way too many big plays.”
The Raptors will play their first crosstown game against the Bozeman Hawks next week. Chandler, who was Bozeman’s defensive coordinator until this year, said the Raptors will break down film as always and look for ways to gear up for that contest.
“We know they’re a super talented team,” Chandler said. “Coach (Levi) Wesche does a great job, him and his whole staff. We’re very familiar with them, and we know they’re just a really good team.”
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.