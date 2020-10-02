Gallatin was within striking distance late in the second quarter. Then mistakes began to cost them.
After the Raptors trailed by one possession at intermission, Billings Skyview started the second half with consecutive defensive touchdowns in a 47-14 Eastern AA victory over Gallatin on Thursday night in Billings.
Attempts to reach Raptors head coach Hunter Chandler were unsuccessful.
Gallatin’s Braeden Mikkelson threw first-half touchdown passes to Michael Armstrong and Noah Dahlke, the second of which came with 40 seconds left in the second quarter. That pulled the Raptors (1-3) within 20-14.
Then the Falcons (2-2) put up 27 answered points, all in the third quarter.
After the break, a fumble return by Caleb Partridge of 15 yards and a Payton Sanders interception return of 30 yards had Skyview up 34-14.
Starting quarterback Dylan Goodell scored on a 5-yard run to give the Falcons a 13-7 lead early, but then he went down with a leg injury with 29 seconds left in the first half.
Skyview turned to senior Jayden Baker to take over under center. He completed both passes he threw, both for touchdowns. The first was a 12-yarder to Jackson Willems and the second went for 60 yards to Sanders.
Kailua Fatupaito scored Skyview’s first defensive touchdown on a forced fumble deep in Gallatin territory for a 20-7 Falcons lead. Reigan Picicci rushed for 120 yards and a score.
The Raptors are slated to play at Great Falls CMR next week.
