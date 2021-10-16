Prep roundup: Bozeman volleyball beats Great Falls in four sets; Gallatin volleyball loses to CMR By Chronicle Staff Oct 16, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Bozeman celebrates a point against Great Falls CMR on Thursday night at Bozeman High. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman earned a four-set road win on Saturday at Great Falls, winning by set scores of 25-18, 19-25, 25-10, 25-10.The Hawks (17-4, 7-4 Eastern AA) were strong at the service line, recording a dozen aces in the win. Clara Fox led the way with six, and Kira Tedesco and Jenavieve Lynch had three and two, respectively.Fox also tallied 47 assists, 13 digs and 1.5 digs. Lynch also had 10 kills. Carissa Stratman led Bozeman with 21 kills and added 1.5 blocks. Bria Isley recorded seven kills and nine digs. Avery Burkhart had 3.5 blocks.Raptors volleyball loses to Great Falls CMRGreat Falls CMR recorded a sweep victory over Gallatin on Saturday, winning by set scores of 25-13, 25-7, 25-17.Cadence Lundgren led the Raptors (12-9, 6-5 Eastern AA) with seven kills. Makyah Albrecht followed with five, and Keaton Lynn had four. Lynn also had two blocks. Addie Swanson recorded 19 assists, and Molly O’Connor had eight digs.Three Forks football shut out at ColumbusThree Forks suffered a 48-0 loss at Columbus on Friday, the team’s fourth consecutive loss and the third time the Wolves have been held off the scoreboard in that stretch.The Cougars bounced back from a loss at Townsend last week to improve to 6-1 this season.Columbus scored 22 points in the first quarter and 14 more in the second. The Cougars added six points each in the third and fourth quarters.The Wolves were scoreless for the fourth time this season. They dropped to 3-5. Three Forks concludes its season against Big Timber on Friday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Great Falls Bozeman Sport Volleyball Dig Win Clara Fox Assist Kill Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets