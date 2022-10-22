BHS Girls Soccer Playoffs v. Great Falls High (copy)
Bozeman High senior Ursula Vlases works against Great Falls High's Raegan Turner on Tuesday at Bozeman High.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Bozeman’s girls soccer team lost 4-3 in a shootout Saturday to West No. 2 seed Helena High in the quarterfinals of the Class AA playoffs.

Individual statistics were not immediately available.

The Hawks, who were the East’s No. 3 seed in the postseason, defeated Great Falls High in a first round game on Tuesday but fell short of extending their season against the Bengals. Bozeman finished the season with a 10-5-1 record.

