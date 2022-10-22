Bozeman’s girls soccer team lost 4-3 in a shootout Saturday to West No. 2 seed Helena High in the quarterfinals of the Class AA playoffs.
Individual statistics were not immediately available.
The Hawks, who were the East’s No. 3 seed in the postseason, defeated Great Falls High in a first round game on Tuesday but fell short of extending their season against the Bengals. Bozeman finished the season with a 10-5-1 record.
Helena (10-3-2) will next play in the semifinals this upcoming Tuesday at East top seed Gallatin.
Hawks volleyball defeats Bison
Bozeman defeated Great Falls High on Saturday behind set scores of 25-22, 25-16, 25-14.
Carissa Stratman led the Hawks with 11 kills to go with six digs, 1.5 blocks and one ace. Clara Fox led the team with 23 assists and 12 digs. Morgan Kimmel supplied 10 digs and two aces.
Bria Isley tallied seven kills and one ace. Morgan Jones had two blocks, Kacelyn Kinney added six kills and Otylia Clements had two assists.
Raptors volleyball loses to CMR
Gallatin won the first set 25-23 against Great Falls CMR on Saturday before the Rustlers came back to earn a four-set win. CMR took the final three games by scores of 28-26, 26-24, 25-18.
Karsen Breeding had 21 digs and 18 kills, and Cadence Lundgren had 10 kills, six aces and 4.5 blocks. Emma Hardman tallied 37 assists and two blocks. Jaeli Jenkins collected 18 digs, and Taylor Speake had 14.
Gallatin football beats Skyview in finale
Gallatin’s football team defeated Billings Skyview 42-14 on Friday evening, finishing the regular season with a 7-2 record and a 5-2 mark in the conference. The Raptors will be the Eastern AA’s No. 3 seed in the postseason and host Missoula Big Sky on Friday at Van Winkle Stadium.
Against the Falcons, the Raptors scored 28 points in the second and third quarters combined while not allowing any points on defense. Both teams scored one touchdown in the first and fourth quarters, so the middle 24 minutes is where the Raptors created some cushion.
Quarterback Garrett Dahlke threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Austin Cooper in the first quarter for the first lead of the game. After Skyview tied it later in the quarter, the Raptors went ahead for good in the second quarter. Evan Cherry ran for an 11-yard touchdown, and Dahlke passed to Cash Jones for a 38-yard score.
In the third quarter, Bryce Mikkelson ran for a 1-yard touchdown, and Dahlke passed to Quinn Clark for a 3-yard score. In the fourth quarter, Wesley Donaghey ran for a 1-yard score to complete Gallatin's offensive output.
Skyview finished the regular season winless at 0-9.
