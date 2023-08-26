Creativity and athleticism took over as the pocket broke down around Kellen Harrison.
The Bozeman senior quarterback stepped up to find an outlet, but there was nowhere to go. Instead of forcing another incompletion — he had to throw it away to avoid a sack on the previous play — Harrison let his feet do the work, weaving through defenders for a 20-yard gain.
The Hawks then called a timeout with 51 seconds left in the game. Harrison continued cooking on the next play, rolling to his right to find senior running back Jack O’Brien for the 18-yard, go-ahead touchdown.
Harrison said he felt like he was “thrown into the fire” for his first start at QB. But plays like that help validate those decisions.
“I had to take a couple drives to get used to it,” Harrison added, “but I feel like our team, my O-line helped me out a lot. They really gave me a lot of time, our receivers made some plays and then at running back, we had a good run game going.”
That holistic approach helped Bozeman secure a 21-14 win over Helena to open the 2023 season on a rainy Friday night at Van Winkle Stadium. It’s a bit of redemption for the Hawks, who started off the last two seasons a combined 0-4 in non-conference play in losses to Helena Capital and Missoula Sentinel.
Bozeman head coach Levi Wesche wished it “wasn’t so stressful” to get this first win of the season — especially with an hour-plus lightning delay right before halftime — but the early showing is something to build on.
"I thought our offense rolled really well in the first half with some red zone struggles,” Wesche said. “And then in the second half, I just didn't feel like we ever really got in a good rhythm. Luckily, we got a few big plays in the passing game and I'm really happy with us getting a win here tonight.”
Several of those big plays came at the hands (and feet) of Harrison, who went 14 of 30 for 191 yards and two touchdowns. He also intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter while on defense.
“He was above and beyond on both sides of the ball,” senior Rocky Lencioni said. “He played great. Made plays when they needed to happen.”
Wesche said he gave Harrison the nod at QB based on the senior's decision-making and leadership abilities. There were some early miscues Wesche noticed in Friday’s game, with Harrison “just a hair off on his rhythm” and missing some throws.
“But man, in the second half, none of that happens without him being live, extending plays and getting great runs,” Wesche added. “That's a big deal.”
Bozeman needed those big plays, especially after Helena QB Carter Kraft connected with star WR Manu Melo for a 77-yard TD early in the second quarter. Melo out-jumped Bozeman defensive back Harley Bianchini, turned and took off for the score.
The Hawks answered with a Lencioni trifecta. The senior not only picked off a pass on the next Helena possession, but also caught an 11-yard TD on the other end and kicked the extra point. Lencioni said after the game he was disappointed in his overall performance Friday — three catches for 22 yards, four tackles and the pick — but was thankful his teammates stepped up.
“He had a couple of drops, but big plays on defense, had a couple big tackles,” Wesche said. “But also had a couple really good completions there. I'm happy with that.”
Another problem arose with two seconds left in the first half. Helena drove to midfield and called a timeout, then started heading to the locker room. Bozeman joined them and fans sought out shelter for about the next hour to wait out a lightning delay.
Lencioni said it was tense in the Bozeman locker room, especially since “we felt like we had the momentum” before the break. Harrison spent time watching film on an iPad, and Wesche preached to his team to stay focused and stay in "the right spot mentally.”
After almost an hour, players returned to the field. A 10-minute warm up was followed by a final play of the first half, which was an incompletion by Helena. The officials decided to roll right into the third quarter afterwards, which Lencioni and Harrison were both thankful for.
“More time sitting is not what we wanted,” Lencioni added.
Bozeman finally took its first lead of the game midway through the third quarter. Harrison lofted a pass to O’Brien down the sideline, followed by a completion over the middle to senior receiver Cordell Holzer. The Hawks stuck to the ground the next few plays, resulting in a 1-yard score by junior running back Brady Casagranda.
O’Brien finished with 74 rushing yards on 11 carries, along with three catches for 58 yards. Holzer added three catches for 72 yards and five total tackles on defense. Lencioni called the duo “two of the hardest working kids” on the team.
“Jack's been kind of injury riddled, so seeing him come out here and compete and succeed is awesome. Really is. Super happy for him," Lencioni said. "And then Cordell, what's not to like? He made every single play tonight.”
Helena still had some fight left, with Tevin Wetzel finding a hole to the right for a 50-yard rushing TD to tie things up 14-14 with 8:28 left to play. Helena forced a punt on the next Bozeman drive as well.
The Hawks’ defense answered with senior nose tackle Hudson Wiens getting a tackle for loss on second down, and Harrison picking off a pass on third down. Bozeman missed a field goal attempt to end the drive, but another TFL by senior Austin Baller forced another punt to give the Hawks the ball with 1:54 to play.
It wasn’t a perfect game defensively — Lencioni said there were unacceptable “little mental things” to clean up — but the Hawks stepped up when they needed to, forcing three turnovers and holding the Bengals to nine first downs.
“Our defense, we knew we would have to lean on them, especially early in the season with us bringing in a few new guys on offense,” Wesche said. “I still feel really good about our offense and O-line, but man, it's really nice when you can lean on a great defense like that where I feel like we're really solid at every position.”
Harrison took over on the final drive, finding Holzer for a 36-yard gain and later connecting with O’Brien for the score. On the other end, Bianchini found redemption by way of a game-sealing interception to seal the win.
Starting off the season 1-0 is a nice change of pace, Harrison said, but doesn’t distract the Hawks from the challenge of playing Butte on the road next week. Especially after the Bulldogs’ season-opening win over Billings West.
“Obviously they beat a very good West team, which means they're a very good team and we have to go to their place, which is probably the hardest place in Montana to play,” Wesche said. “So we've got to prepare on a different level this week or it could be really rough for us when we get there.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.