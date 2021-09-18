Manhattan's defense keeps Huntley Project in check for first win By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Sep 18, 2021 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Manhattan’s Corban Johnson caught a pair of touchdowns Friday, lending a helping hand to a strong defensive effort in a 16-6 road win at Huntley Project.The Tigers improved to 1-2 this season with the win. A week after losing what head coach Chris Grabowska called a “heartbreaker” to Missoula Loyola, Manhattan rebounded well with its first win of the season. It was low-scoring, but Grabowska said the team’s defense made certain that 16 points would be enough to win.“Our defense held strong in the second half,” he said. “They started four drives maybe inside the 40 and were only able to convert on one touchdown.” Manhattan scored on its second drive of the game on a Callin Fenno pass to Johnson over the top. After the Tigers forced a turnover on Huntley Project’s next series, a field goal gave Manhattan a 10-0 lead at halftime.The Red Devils scored their only touchdown midway through the second half, but the Tigers answered with Fenno’s second touchdown pass to Johnson. “Our offense was able to start moving the ball in the fourth quarter,” Grabowska said.The Red Devils got the ball back and were stopped on offense in four plays. The Tigers kneeled on the ball from there to close the win.“Our offense, we were able to convert when we had to. Still got a lot of things to work on, but I was proud of their efforts. We took a step in the right direction with our offense,” Grabowska said. “Our defense, like always, played phenomenal. That’s been a staple of our program the last four or five years.”Aside from a 52-0 loss to a good Florence-Carlton team to start the year, Grabowska said the team’s defense has been its strength so far. He credited the unit with holding Huntley Project to under 100 yards of total offense.“The defense has stepped up all year,” he said. “I think our defense has always been there, kind of the heartbeat of our team. They’re leading our team right now, and we’re just building off that.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Johnson Chris Grabowska Touchdown Sport American Football Huntley Project Manhattan Defense Ball Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets