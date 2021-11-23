Manhattan's Corban Johnson named Class B all-state By Chronicle Staff Nov 23, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Manhattan senior receiver Corban Johnson was named to the all-Class B team that was announced earlier this month.Johnson was also a first-team selection to the all-conference offensive team and defensive team as a defensive back. Case Kruse, a junior lineman for Manhattan, was named to the second team on both offense and defense. Manhattan’s Drew Deming also earned first-team all-conference honors as a kicker. At Three Forks, senior receiver Austin Allen and senior kick returner Jacob Buchigrani were both second-team all-conference selections. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Team First Team Corban Johnson Sport Conference Kruse Manhattan Jacob Buchigrani Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets