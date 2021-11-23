Support Local Journalism


Manhattan senior receiver Corban Johnson was named to the all-Class B team that was announced earlier this month.

Johnson was also a first-team selection to the all-conference offensive team and defensive team as a defensive back. Case Kruse, a junior lineman for Manhattan, was named to the second team on both offense and defense. Manhattan’s Drew Deming also earned first-team all-conference honors as a kicker.

At Three Forks, senior receiver Austin Allen and senior kick returner Jacob Buchigrani were both second-team all-conference selections.

